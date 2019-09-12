Madden NFL 20 Tops US Charts in August, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

/ 655 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in August 2019, according to figures from NPD. Overall spending on hardware dropped 22 percent year-on-year to $167 million, while spending on software dropped 24 percent to $257 million. Over spending on video games fell 18 percent to $666 million.

"Nintendo Switch was again the best-selling hardware platform of August and remains the best-selling platform of 2019," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Nintendo Switch is the only platform with sales gains both in August as well as year to date."

"Year-to-date spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards has fallen 6 percent when compared to 2018, to $7 billion," said Piscatella. "Declines in hardware spending have offset slight growth in software sales."

Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game in the US for the month in terms of dollars. It is the seventh consecutive year that a Madden NFL game was the best-selling game in August and is now the third best-selling game in 2019.

Minecraft was the second best-selling game in August, a new record in terms of placement for the game. Five of the top 10 games are exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. Astral Chain launched in 10th.

"Age of Wonders: Planetfall from Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive debuted as the 15th best-selling game of August," said Piscatella. "This is the first release in the Age of Wonders franchise since Age of Wonders III launched in March, 2014. Age of Wonders: Planetfall generated the highest launch month sales of any title in franchise history."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

Madden NFL 20** Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Super Mario Maker 2* Mario Kart 8* Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Astral Chain* Marvel’s Spider-Man The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Age of Wonders: Planetfall Super Mario Party* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include PC digital sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops 4** NBA 2K19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19** Madden NFL 19** Battlefield V**

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Xbox One Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Red Dead Redemption II Mortal Kombat 11 Forza Horizon 4 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Overwatch Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 PlayStation 4 Madden NFL 20 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption II Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Super Mario Maker 2* Mario Kart 8* Astral Chain* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Party* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Minecraft* Nintendo 3DS Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Super Mario Maker* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D* Super Mario 3D Land* Super Smash Bros.* Mario Kart 7* Detective Pikachu* Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth* Animal Crossing: New Leaf*

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles