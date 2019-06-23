Alpha Protocol Pulled from Steam Due to Expired Music Rights - News

SEGA has told Eurogamer the action RPG, Alpha Protocol, has been pulled from Steam due to the expiration of music rights. The publisher still owns the rights to the IP.

Alpha Protocol released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Loyalty carries a price and no one knows this more than agent Michael Thorton. A talented young agent cast out by his government, Thorton is the only one with the information needed to stop an impending international catastrophe. To do so means he must cut himself off from the very people he is sworn to protect. As players determine how to accomplish different objectives, the decisions made and actions taken in each mission will ultimately transform the type of secret agent Michael Thorton will become. Every choice the player makes as Michael Thorton will carry consequences for his future and the fate of the world.

