Days Gone Clings Onto the Top Spot Once More in Japan

According to Famitsu Days Gone continued to top a Japanese chart that was otherwise dominated by Switch titles, despite a 65% drop in sales as Japan's national celebrations drew to a close. In fact steep declines were the name of the game all around, with only Breath of the Wild avoiding a drop above 50% in the top 10.
More notably this was the point at which the Switch surpassed the PS4 in overall hardware sales.
Here's the top 10 software chart:
01./01. [PS4] Days Gone <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) - 11.988 / 160.183 (-65%)
02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 10.086 / 3.076.992 (-57%)
03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.431 / 2.295.735 (-52%)
04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.255 / 776.378 (-59%)
05./04. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 7.274 / 611.390 (-62%)
06./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 6.098 / 1.524.756 (-57%)
07./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.709 / 1.314.946 (-46%)
08./06. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) - 5.598/ 130.744 (-63%)
09./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 5.105 / 3.063.187 (-58%)
10./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.037 / 1.025.137 (-62%)
7 Comments
Wow, I mean it's barely scraping top position, but it's still very impressive to see it on top again! I'd love to know what the overall worldwide sales of Days Gone are, since it seems like people are still buying it regardless of the mixed reception... Sony Bend should hurry up and announce figures so we can see if it was a success or not!
I'm surprised Days Gone has managed to stay at the top of so many charts, especially in Japan. That's impressive!
They like games with Zombies or not?
I guess they do. Western games don't top the Japanese charts that often, especially 2 weeks in a row.
Well, I mean, Biohazard, Dead Rising, Lollipop Chainsaw, OneChanbara, and an entire mountain of zombie manga and gory live action films indicate that the Japanese really like zombies. That ranges from award winning stuff like "I Am A Hero" to fan-service centric material like "Highschool of the Dead" to ... less celebrated offerings like "Zombie Ass: Toilet of the Dead."
Biohazard alone is enough to convince me that zombies are big in Japan lol
