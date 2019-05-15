Days Gone Clings Onto the Top Spot Once More in Japan - Sales

by, posted 23 hours ago

According to Famitsu Days Gone continued to top a Japanese chart that was otherwise dominated by Switch titles, despite a 65% drop in sales as Japan's national celebrations drew to a close. In fact steep declines were the name of the game all around, with only Breath of the Wild avoiding a drop above 50% in the top 10.

More notably this was the point at which the Switch surpassed the PS4 in overall hardware sales.

Here's the top 10 software chart:

01./01. [PS4] Days Gone <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) - 11.988 / 160.183 (-65%)

02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 10.086 / 3.076.992 (-57%)

03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.431 / 2.295.735 (-52%)

04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.255 / 776.378 (-59%)

05./04. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 7.274 / 611.390 (-62%)

06./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 6.098 / 1.524.756 (-57%)

07./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.709 / 1.314.946 (-46%)

08./06. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) - 5.598/ 130.744 (-63%)

09./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 5.105 / 3.063.187 (-58%)

10./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 5.037 / 1.025.137 (-62%)

