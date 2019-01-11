Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sells an Estimated 4.42 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - Sales

The crossover fighting game from Nintendo - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - sold 4,424,805 units in two days at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 8.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 1,989,586 units sold (45%), compared to 1,240,385 units sold in Japan (28%) and 717,290 units sold in Europe (16%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 128,359 units in the UK, 123,575 units in Germany, and 197,778 units in France.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in its first two days on sale at retail has nearly matched the lifetime retail sales of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has sold 5.07 million units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7.

