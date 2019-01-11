Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sells an Estimated 4.42 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 665 Views

The crossover fighting game from Nintendo - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - sold 4,424,805 units in two days at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 8.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 1,989,586 units sold (45%), compared to 1,240,385 units sold in Japan (28%) and 717,290 units sold in Europe (16%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 128,359 units in the UK, 123,575 units in Germany, and 197,778 units in France.
 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in its first two days on sale at retail has nearly matched the lifetime retail sales of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has sold 5.07 million units. 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (3 hours ago)

Wow nearly hitting the lifetime sales of Smash Wii U in 2 days is just insane!

  • +6
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

Just goes to show how much the console's likability affects game sales.

  • +1
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (18 minutes ago)

That and the size of a console's install base lol

  • +1
Amnesia
Amnesia (3 hours ago)

The very low sales in Europe is probably my biggest surprise here...I guess that next year Nintendo will push the marketing budget to Germany and UK since France has been completly on board.

  • +3
ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (1 hour ago)

only Pokémon gen 8 will have a chance at outselling smash

  • +2
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

This are extremely good sales. The amount of systems this game must've moved during the holidays has to be insane.

  • +2
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 hours ago)

To put this into perspective, Brawl is the best selling Smash title. Ultimate sold 4 times the amount Brawl did in it's first week. In two days, it sold a third of Brawl's lifetime sales. Smash Ultimate is all but guaranteed to be the best selling Smash title ever.

  • +2
Luke888
Luke888 (1 hour ago)

Insane debut, this will be the best selling Switch game for a long time

  • +1
OTBWY
OTBWY (2 hours ago)

Absolute monster. It's an absolute MONSTER.

  • +1