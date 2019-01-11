Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sells an Estimated 4.42 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 665 Views
The crossover fighting game from Nintendo - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - sold 4,424,805 units in two days at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 8.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in its first two days on sale at retail has nearly matched the lifetime retail sales of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has sold 5.07 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Wow nearly hitting the lifetime sales of Smash Wii U in 2 days is just insane!
Just goes to show how much the console's likability affects game sales.
That and the size of a console's install base lol
The very low sales in Europe is probably my biggest surprise here...I guess that next year Nintendo will push the marketing budget to Germany and UK since France has been completly on board.
only Pokémon gen 8 will have a chance at outselling smash
This are extremely good sales. The amount of systems this game must've moved during the holidays has to be insane.
To put this into perspective, Brawl is the best selling Smash title. Ultimate sold 4 times the amount Brawl did in it's first week. In two days, it sold a third of Brawl's lifetime sales. Smash Ultimate is all but guaranteed to be the best selling Smash title ever.
Insane debut, this will be the best selling Switch game for a long time
Absolute monster. It's an absolute MONSTER.