Catherine Classic Out Now on PC

Publisher SEGA and developer Atlus have released Catherine Classic for Windows PC via Steam for $19.99. It is an enhanced version of the 2011 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game.





Here is an overview of the game:

Catherine: a tale of love, betrayal, and the terror of commitment. Experience the mature action-adventure-puzzle game unlike any other from the makers of the Persona series, now enhanced for PC in all its Classic glory. Is love over? Climb to the top or die trying.

Explore the pleasures and horrors of love as Vincent, a man with a hard choice to make: marry his long-time girlfriend Katherine or move on to the incredible blonde he just woke up next to—named Catherine! But beware! Make the wrong choice, and you could end up dead. Delving into themes of free will and the delicate nature of relationships and the choices we make, this action-adventure-puzzle game is an experience unlike anything else.

From Atlus’ all-star team that brought the Persona series to life, and animation by Studio 4°C, known for anime movies Memories and Tekkon Kinkreet Black & White, Catherine Classic is a masterwork in stylish presentation and design.

Key Features

A Choice to Make! Vincent’s heart is torn between two women. On one side sits Katherine, the girl who intends to wed Vincent someday. On the other, Catherine, who appeared out of nowhere. Both of them pull at his heart and soul… The story can take many paths, and the outcome of this romantic horror tale can go to unimaginable places.

Nightmarish Puzzles! Move the blocks to create a path and climb a nightmarish tower while fleeing from the monsters chasing you. The lowest levels of blocks fall as time passes. If you’re not constantly moving, you’ll fall with them. There’s no time to waste! The setting changes each night, rising higher and higher into the heavens. The more stages Vincent overcomes, the more complex the strategies required to progress will become. Various obstacles impede Vincent’s path. Some blocks are traps, waiting to skewer unwary climbers. Others explode, damaging everything around them. The sheep in the nightmare are desperate to survive until morning, too. They’ll get in your way, mess up your blocks, or even try to shove you off. You’ll need your wits and the help of strange items that can deal with the sheep, remove hazards or create new paths if you want to reach the top!

Three Game Modes! Play through Vincent’s twisting story of love, lust, and self-determination in Golden Playhouse. Take on the tower’s challenges for high scores, single player or local co-op, in Babel. Face other players in local multiplayer to determine who is the better climber in Colosseum.

Enhanced for PC! Catherine Classic brings to PC the original version of Atlus’ unparalleled classic action puzzler, now enhanced for modern PCs. Japanese Voice Over available for the first time in the west. 4K resolution. Unlocked frame rate. Customizable keyboard and mouse controls.



Is love over? Climb to the top or die trying.

