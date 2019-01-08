Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops New Zealand Charts to End 2018 - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has topped the retail New Zealand charts in the final week of 2018, according to IGEA for the week ending December 30.

Here are the top five best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Battlefield V Spyro Reignited Trilogy Fallout 76

Here are the top five best-selling digital titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Battlefield V The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles