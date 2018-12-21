LEGO The Lord of the Rings Free on Humble Store Until Saturday - News

The Humble Bundle is giving away LEGO The Lord of the Rings for free on Windows PC when you sign up to the Humble Bundle newsletter. The game will be free until Saturday, December 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

You can get your free copy of the game here.

