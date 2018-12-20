Catherine Classic Rated in Australia - News

Catherine Classic has been rated by the Australian Classification. The rating reveals Atlus has developed the game and Koch Media is the publisher. Atlus parent company SEGA is listed as at the applicant.





Catherine: Full Body will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan. A release in North America and Europe is also planned. This is a newer version of the original game that adds a third heroine and other new features.

Atlus has not announced it would release the original Catherine on newer platforms.

