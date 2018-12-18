Umihara Kawase Fresh! Development is 60 to 70 Percent Complete - News

/ 181 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Success Corporation announced development on Umihara Kawase Fresh! is currently between 60 and 70 percent complete.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019. It will get a retail and digital release in Japan and at least a digital release in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles