Dissidia Final Fantasy NT 10th Anniversary Stream to be Held Next Week - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced it will host a live stream for the 10th anniversary of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The PlayStation 4 and arcade versions of the game will be featured.

The live stream will take place on December 18 from 18 to 22 JST. I can be watched on YouTube.

The live stream will feature the latest information on the game and will take a look back on Dissidia Final Fantasy for PSP and its sequel Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4.

