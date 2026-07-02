Sony Stocks Rise Following Announcement It is Ending Physical Game Sales - News

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Sony stock has risen following the announcement it would be ending the production of physical game discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028 and all new releases after this date will be in digital formats only.

The stock price for Sony rose 3.2 percent to 3,354.0 yen, according to Investing.com. This is in contrast with technology stocks on the Nikkei 225 index dropping by one percent. Sony stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has grown nearly five percent over the last week.

For the quarter ending March 2026, digital game sales accounted for 85 percent of all software sold on PlayStation consoles. This percent has grown significantly from just 13 percent when the PlayStation 4 launched in 2013.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino also recently stated, "it is not realistic for us to absorb all component cost increases."

This suggests PlayStation is looking to protect its hardware profitability ahead of the upcoming launch of the PS6 sometime in the next few years.

Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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