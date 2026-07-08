Obsidian Reportedly Shifting to New Fallout Game Led by Josh Sawyer - News

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Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a new report says Xbox first-party studio Obsidian Entertainment has cancelled multiple projects as it shifts work on a new entry in the popular Fallout video game series. This is according to people familiar with the matter.

This follows the mass layoffs at Xbox that saw around 25 percent of the studio laid off. The studio was previously working on two RPGs, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, which both launched in 2025. A sequel to Avowed has been cancelled has part of the shift, along with other unannounced projects, according to the sources.

The new plans will see Studio Design Director Josh Sawyer take the lead with the new Fallout title at Obsidian Entertainment.

The last mainline entry in the Fallout series, Fallout 4, released in 2015. The online entry, Fallout 76, released in 2018.

One of the most loved entries in the Fallout franchise, 2010's Fallout: New Vegas, was developed by Obsidian.

The sources also state DLC for The Outer Worlds 2 is still in development and the Grounded 2 team will continue work on the live-service multiplayer survival game. A small team will also reportedly continue work on the sequel to Avowed as they wait for new projects like the new Fallout game to ready.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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