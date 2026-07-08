Fired Marathon Director Settles Lawsuit With Sony, Inserted Into the Credits - News

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Former Marathon director Christopher Barrett in a post on social media announced he has settled his lawsuit against Sony and has been inserted into the credits for the game.

"I am pleased to share that Sony, Bungie, and I have reached an agreement to resolve the lawsuit," said Barrett.

"The outcome is one I am very satisfied with, and I am grateful to everyone who stood by me. Closing this chapter allows me to focus my attention on what's next in my gaming journey, and I look forward to what lies ahead."

The joint statement between the parties reads, "The litigation between Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bungie, and Christopher Barrett has been settled. For 25 years, Mr. Barrett contributed to some of Bungie's most successful games. Mr. Barrett was the original Game Director for Marathon, and his name has been added to the game's credits to reflect that."

Barrett was the original director on Bungie's Marathon and was fired in 2024 after over 25 years at the company over alleged misconduct. Sony claims he sent inappropriate messages to female employees. Barrett denied these claims.

Barrett alleged Sony fired him in order to avoid paying him over $45 million in bonuses that were generated from Sony acquiring Bungie in 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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