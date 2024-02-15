By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Game Pass Tops 34 Million Subscribers, Diablo IV Headed to Game Pass on March 28

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 754 Views

Xbox has announced Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 34 million subscribers and Activision Blizzard games will start releasing soon on Xbox Game Pass.

The first Activision Blizzard game to release on Xbox Game Pass will be Diablo IV on March 28.

"There will be even more to play as we begin to fulfill our commitment to offer Activision and Blizzard games with Game Pass, both new releases and classic games from its legendary catalog," reads an Xbox Wire Post.

"We’re happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28! This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass – we look forward to sharing more soon."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game File (via VideoGamesChronicle) revealed the 34 million subscribers are "fully paid" and don't include "promotional players."

Spencer added the number of people who had Xbox Live Gold, but not Game Pass was a "pretty small number. The growth has more to do with PC and the cloud rather than the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game pass Core.

"When there's a fixed number of console players on the planet you're not going to grow Game Pass forever by shipping just on consoles," said Spencer. "So we're seeing really significant growth on PC, which is great, and cloud."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Dulfite (2 hours ago)

Some have it for less than $10 a month due to deals, some have it at $15 a month, so let's just split that down the middle to $10 a month. That's $340,000,000 in monthly revenue or $4.08 billion in annual revenue from Gamepass.

Edit - Since the fully paid comment by Phil, I'm adjusting these to be between $11-17 now, so we will split difference at 13 to be conservative. That's a minimum of $442 million a month and $5.3 billion a year.

Imaginedvl Dulfite (2 hours ago)

yah... They are making some gold out of this :D

trunkswd Dulfite (2 hours ago)

Actually Xbox Game Pass is $11, Ultimate is $17, and PC is $10 per month. Though I do see the price to continue to go up with Activision Blizzard games coming to the service.

Dulfite trunkswd (2 hours ago)

So my numbers are even more conservative than I thought. Probably making $5 billion minimum annually right now off GP.

trunkswd Dulfite (1 hour ago)

Yeah that is more likely. We shall see what Call of Duty on Game Pass does.

hellobion2 trunkswd (31 minutes ago)

Looking forward to that with COD i might give game pass a chance again.

EnricoPallazzo Dulfite (1 hour ago)

While 4 Billion is nice, we need to consider all the costs involved to bring third party games for it, the costs of development of first party games and the sales they are "losing" for not having all these people properly buying the games as before. I still dont think the math here is good for microsoft. Maybe when they reach 100M subscribers.

Mnementh EnricoPallazzo (14 minutes ago)

Actually... if high profile AAA games cost about 500M$ right now (which seems to be the case for the most expensive ones), and you release 3 of them each year, that is 1.5 billion $. Take another 500M$ for smaller titles (Grounded, HiFi-Rush and so on) and you have a full first party development covered by 2 billion. Another billion for 3rd-party and you get Gamepass up and running, have fully financed your first-party devs and that isn't even accounting for sales of these games outside of Gamepass. With number like these Gamepass is indeed sustainable.

Tober Dulfite (1 hour ago)

This is assuming pricing is the same across the world.

In my country you can get Gamepass for EUR6,99. Which includes value added tax.

Anecdotally sure, but I don't think we can use US MSRP price times worldwide subscriber numbers.

hellobion2 Tober (30 minutes ago)

Yes pricing does change what the final profit number is going to be. Case in point steam game prices vary by country.

DekutheEvilClown Dulfite (58 minutes ago)

It’s still “nearly $1b a quarter” according to financial releases last year so you don’t really need to do calculations.

Esparadrapo DekutheEvilClown (49 minutes ago)

And taking in mind the "over 1 billion spent in third parties" the whole thing is lackluster to say the least.

trunkswd Esparadrapo (44 minutes ago)

I believe the $1B spent on third parties is for an entire year, while it generates around $4B per year in revenue.

Esparadrapo trunkswd (20 minutes ago)

Yep.

Esparadrapo Dulfite (18 minutes ago)

It's confirmed that the 11.7 million Xbox LIVE Gold users were added to GP Core and it's accounted for the 34 million figure so you might wanna lower that estimate.

trunkswd (1 hour ago)

I've updated the article with an interview from Phil Spencer with Game File stating the 34 million subscribers are "fully paid" and don't include "promotional players." Plus the growth has more to do with PC and the cloud rather than the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game pass Core. Not many people had Xbox Live Gold, but not Game Pass.

G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

Booty's pretty definitive "All of our games will go into Game Pass on day one" seems to flat out say that CoD will in fact be on Game Pass at launch. There was some skepticism on whether or not that would be the case.

Don't care about CoD at all but that would be a pretty massive boost to GP.

tslog (21 minutes ago)

Been saying for years that Subscription services are profitable. Sony is fully lying when they say it isn't viable for 1st party.
The biggest reason that Gamepass isn't way bigger is simply because Xbox has totally failed bringing a seriously big game to Gamepass due to their incompetence. When big desirable big games day 1-7 release on Gamepass only then will we see how successful that intended model will be.

kazuyamishima (2 hours ago)

FYI, Gamepass Core members are included in this number.

Imaginedvl kazuyamishima (2 hours ago)

That's pretty obvious... Why would they (or would we) not include them? It makes no sense

DekutheEvilClown Imaginedvl (55 minutes ago)

It does mean the 25m number and this number are not using the same criteria though, so can’t be directly compared

hellobion2 kazuyamishima (30 minutes ago)

Am i the onely one that misses xbox live gold for some reason.

hellobion2 (31 minutes ago)

Diablo 4 is an alright game and surprised by teh number of people that are into game pass

Vengeance1138 (2 hours ago)

Yikes! That growth is slooooooowwww... maybe 50M in what? Next 10yrs?

shikamaru317 Vengeance1138 (1 hour ago)

All ABK games are about to hit Gamepass, including CoD 2024 day one. Growth will definitely see a significant uptick from day one CoD releases.

hellobion2 Vengeance1138 (29 minutes ago)

Mabey 150 million with doubling of population and more gamers playing mobile. And I am thinking games pass is going more mobile with cloud gaming.

Manlytears (2 hours ago)

Hum... above my expectations.

Esparadrapo (2 hours ago)

That's just sad. It's likely to be cramped in 2022 and 2023 completely flat.

jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

When all Call of Duty hits GamePass it will have 50 million subscribers. The era of exclusives is over soon, Nintendo will put its games on Steam. PC Master race

Ayla jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

Agreed.

Imaginedvl jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

haha this will never happen :) And if it does, I, for one, will still be buying the Nintendo console to play them anyway :D

hellobion2 jvmkdg (29 minutes ago)

Hmm mabey in twenty years

