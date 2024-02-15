Xbox Game Pass Tops 34 Million Subscribers, Diablo IV Headed to Game Pass on March 28 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 754 Views
Xbox has announced Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 34 million subscribers and Activision Blizzard games will start releasing soon on Xbox Game Pass.
The first Activision Blizzard game to release on Xbox Game Pass will be Diablo IV on March 28.
"There will be even more to play as we begin to fulfill our commitment to offer Activision and Blizzard games with Game Pass, both new releases and classic games from its legendary catalog," reads an Xbox Wire Post.
"We’re happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28! This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass – we look forward to sharing more soon."
guess who 🥀— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 15, 2024
Diablo IV is coming March 28. Hail Lilith.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game File (via VideoGamesChronicle) revealed the 34 million subscribers are "fully paid" and don't include "promotional players."
Spencer added the number of people who had Xbox Live Gold, but not Game Pass was a "pretty small number. The growth has more to do with PC and the cloud rather than the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game pass Core.
"When there's a fixed number of console players on the planet you're not going to grow Game Pass forever by shipping just on consoles," said Spencer. "So we're seeing really significant growth on PC, which is great, and cloud."
Some have it for less than $10 a month due to deals, some have it at $15 a month, so let's just split that down the middle to $10 a month. That's $340,000,000 in monthly revenue or $4.08 billion in annual revenue from Gamepass.
Edit - Since the fully paid comment by Phil, I'm adjusting these to be between $11-17 now, so we will split difference at 13 to be conservative. That's a minimum of $442 million a month and $5.3 billion a year.
While 4 Billion is nice, we need to consider all the costs involved to bring third party games for it, the costs of development of first party games and the sales they are "losing" for not having all these people properly buying the games as before. I still dont think the math here is good for microsoft. Maybe when they reach 100M subscribers.
Actually... if high profile AAA games cost about 500M$ right now (which seems to be the case for the most expensive ones), and you release 3 of them each year, that is 1.5 billion $. Take another 500M$ for smaller titles (Grounded, HiFi-Rush and so on) and you have a full first party development covered by 2 billion. Another billion for 3rd-party and you get Gamepass up and running, have fully financed your first-party devs and that isn't even accounting for sales of these games outside of Gamepass. With number like these Gamepass is indeed sustainable.
Yes pricing does change what the final profit number is going to be. Case in point steam game prices vary by country.
It’s still “nearly $1b a quarter” according to financial releases last year so you don’t really need to do calculations.
And taking in mind the "over 1 billion spent in third parties" the whole thing is lackluster to say the least.
I believe the $1B spent on third parties is for an entire year, while it generates around $4B per year in revenue.
It's confirmed that the 11.7 million Xbox LIVE Gold users were added to GP Core and it's accounted for the 34 million figure so you might wanna lower that estimate.
I've updated the article with an interview from Phil Spencer with Game File stating the 34 million subscribers are "fully paid" and don't include "promotional players." Plus the growth has more to do with PC and the cloud rather than the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game pass Core. Not many people had Xbox Live Gold, but not Game Pass.
Booty's pretty definitive "All of our games will go into Game Pass on day one" seems to flat out say that CoD will in fact be on Game Pass at launch. There was some skepticism on whether or not that would be the case.
Don't care about CoD at all but that would be a pretty massive boost to GP.
Been saying for years that Subscription services are profitable. Sony is fully lying when they say it isn't viable for 1st party.
The biggest reason that Gamepass isn't way bigger is simply because Xbox has totally failed bringing a seriously big game to Gamepass due to their incompetence. When big desirable big games day 1-7 release on Gamepass only then will we see how successful that intended model will be.
FYI, Gamepass Core members are included in this number.
That's pretty obvious... Why would they (or would we) not include them? It makes no sense
It does mean the 25m number and this number are not using the same criteria though, so can’t be directly compared
Diablo 4 is an alright game and surprised by teh number of people that are into game pass
Yikes! That growth is slooooooowwww... maybe 50M in what? Next 10yrs?
All ABK games are about to hit Gamepass, including CoD 2024 day one. Growth will definitely see a significant uptick from day one CoD releases.
Mabey 150 million with doubling of population and more gamers playing mobile. And I am thinking games pass is going more mobile with cloud gaming.
When all Call of Duty hits GamePass it will have 50 million subscribers. The era of exclusives is over soon, Nintendo will put its games on Steam. PC Master race
haha this will never happen :) And if it does, I, for one, will still be buying the Nintendo console to play them anyway :D