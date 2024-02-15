Xbox Game Pass Tops 34 Million Subscribers, Diablo IV Headed to Game Pass on March 28 - News

Xbox has announced Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 34 million subscribers and Activision Blizzard games will start releasing soon on Xbox Game Pass.

The first Activision Blizzard game to release on Xbox Game Pass will be Diablo IV on March 28.

"There will be even more to play as we begin to fulfill our commitment to offer Activision and Blizzard games with Game Pass, both new releases and classic games from its legendary catalog," reads an Xbox Wire Post.

"We’re happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28! This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass – we look forward to sharing more soon."

Diablo IV is coming March 28. Hail Lilith. pic.twitter.com/wxKLobiYT2 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 15, 2024

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game File (via VideoGamesChronicle) revealed the 34 million subscribers are "fully paid" and don't include "promotional players."

Spencer added the number of people who had Xbox Live Gold, but not Game Pass was a "pretty small number. The growth has more to do with PC and the cloud rather than the rebranding of Xbox Live Gold to Game pass Core.

"When there's a fixed number of console players on the planet you're not going to grow Game Pass forever by shipping just on consoles," said Spencer. "So we're seeing really significant growth on PC, which is great, and cloud."

