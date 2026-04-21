Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Price Lowered, Removes Day One Call of Duty Titles - News

/ 1,218 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced it is lowering the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will go from $29.99 to $22.99 a month, while PC Game Pass will drop from $16.49 to $13.99 a month. Prices may vary by region.

In order to justify the lower price, starting this year future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch. New Call of Duty titles will be added to the two tiers during the following holiday season, which would be around a year after launch. Existing Call of Duty titles already in the library will continue to be available.

"Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will continue to have access to hundreds of games on Xbox console and PC including current Call of Duty titles, in-game benefits, online console multiplayer, and major day one releases," reads the announcement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles