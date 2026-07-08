213 Employees Laid off at ZeniMax Online Studios and 166 at ZeniMax Media - News

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A WARN notice has been filed in the state of Maryland that reveals 379 employees have been laid off at ZeniMax in the US state.

ZeniMax Online Studios, The Elder Scrolls Online developer, has been once again hit hard with 213 employees laid off, while ZeniMax Media, the publishing and corporate area of the company, has seen 166 people let go.

This follows a previous mass layoff at ZeniMax Online Studios that saw around 300 laid off after the MMO Blackbird was cancelled.

This follows a report that Doom developer id Software was also hit hard as part of the Xbox layoffs with 96 employees made redundant, along with 40 remote workers. The Austin, Texas office for Bethesda Game Studios has also seen 22 employees laid off.

Xbox laid off 1,600 employees on July 6 and plans to layoff another 1,600 by June 2027. Five first-party studios that have previously been reported at risk of shutting down are being divested or in the process. The reduction in the size of Xbox includes these studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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