Vampire Crawlers Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

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Windrose has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 18, 2026, which ended April 21, 2026.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors was the one new release in the top 10 this week as it debuted in third place.

Pragmata remained in second place, while 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) and Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Crimson Desert fell two spots to sixth place, while while Diablo IV and Crusaders King III re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Pre-orders for two games are in the top 10 with Forza Horizon 6 in seventh place and Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Windrose Pragmata Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors - NEW 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Cyberpunk 2077 Crimson Desert Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Diablo IV Crusaders King III Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Windrose Pragmata Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors - NEW 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Crimson Desert Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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