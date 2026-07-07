MECCHA CHAMELEON Once Again Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

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MECCHA CHAMELEON has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 28, 2026, which ended July 7, 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Dead by Daylight have remained in second place and third places, respectively. Pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Steam Deck is up one spot to fifth place and EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to sixth place. ARK: Survival Ascended and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth fell from fourth to ninth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

MECCHA CHAMELEON Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - Pre-orders Steam Deck EA Sports FC 26 ARK: Survival Ascended Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 MECCHA CHAMELEON Apex Legends Dota 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Dead by Daylight PUBG: Battlegrounds Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - Pre-orders Steam Deck

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 27, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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