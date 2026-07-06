Rhythm Paradise Groove Debuts in 5th on UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

Rhythm Paradise Groove has debuted fifth place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 4, 2026.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to retake first place, while 007 First Light is up three spots to second place and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is up one spot to third place.

Star Fox in its second week dropped three spots to fourth place.

Spots six through eight remained the same with Football Manager 26, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pokémon Pokopia. Mario Kart World is up two spots to ninth place and Battlefield 6 shot up from 38th to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 007 First Light Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Star Fox Rhythm Paradise Groove - NEW Football Manager 26 Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Battlefield 6

Previous week - Week 26, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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