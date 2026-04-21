Windrose, Pragmata, and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Windrose has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 17, 2026, which ended April 21, 2026. The developer did announce the game has sold over one million units in six days.

There were three other games to debut in the top 10 this week. Pragmata debuted in second place, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire in third place, and Replaced in 10th place.

Crimson Desert dropped three spots to fourth place and Slay the Spire 2 fell four spots to sixth place. EA Sports FC 26 is down one spot to seventh place, while Ready or Not and Rust re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Windrose - NEW Pragmata - NEW MOUSE: P.I. For Hire - NEW Crimson Desert Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Slay the Spire 2 EA Sports FC 26 Ready or Not Rust Replaced - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Windrose - NEW Pragmata - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds MOUSE: P.I. For Hire - NEW Overwatch Apex Legends Crimson Desert Marvel Rivals Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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