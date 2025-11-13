NCSOFT's Horizon Steel Frontiers Used AI 'Extensively' in Development - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

NCSOFT this week announced it had licensed out Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon IP for a new MMORPG, Horizon Steel Frontier.

The development team at NCSOFT speaking with Korean site Ruliweb (translated by a user on ResetEra) revealed they used AI "extensively."

"Within the company, we are testing and receiving help from basic NPCs in the process of cooperating or fighting together in combat," replied the developer when asked about the use of AI.

"In our case, since it's an ARPG, we are receiving help in various aspects, such as determining the optimal number of players for gameplay rather than playing with a large number of users. Internally, we are also using AI assistance for production, from coding to art.



"It is being substantially implemented in actual development, and the technologies will likely be revealed one by one later. The Horizon development team is also the team that wants to utilize AI the most. We are using it extensively, and you will be able to see the level of AI utilization increase significantly in the games released after Aion 2."

Horizon Steel Frontier is in development for PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles