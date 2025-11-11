ARC Raiders Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

Nexon and developer Embark Studios has announced the PvPvE survival extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, has sold over four million units worldwide and surpassed 700,000 concurrent players across all platforms over the weekend.

ARC Raiders launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 30.

Read details on the game below:

SCAVENGE, SURVIVE, THRIVE

In ARC Raiders, gameplay flows between the surface ruled by lethal machines, and the vibrant underground society of Speranza. Craft, repair, and upgrade your gear in the safety of your own workshop, before venturing topside to scavenge the remnants of a devastated but beautiful world. Play solo or in parties up to three, navigating the constant threat of ARC's machines and the unpredictable choices of fellow survivors. In the end, only you decide what kind of Raider you are - and how far you’ll go to prevail.

EXPLORE AN IMMERSIVE WORLD

Explore four distinct maps at launch, with more to be revealed as the underground society evolves and expands its reach. Each destination carries the weight of a world twice-destroyed, and the scars of conflicts both old and new. Sift through the remnants for valuable loot, and piece together the past as it's slowly reclaimed by nature. Evolving map conditions ensure that no two runs are the same, with varying weather, enemies, and mechanics adding unpredictability and danger.

STAKE YOUR CLAIM

In a society built on boldness and bravado, it is up to you to stake your claim as a Raider. The loot you scavenge can be sold for coin or crafted into all-new gear, allowing you take on increasingly lethal dangers head-on. Through both victories and hardships, you'll gain valuable experience; unlocking varied skills that enable all-new ways of play. In addition, you'll complete quests for Traders with differing motives and agendas; uncovering both the friction and comradery of a community under constant threat of collapse.

BEWARE THE MACHINES

Lethal machines known as ARC rule the surface, ranging from unrelenting drone swarms to mechanical giants that obliterate everything in their path. Their origins remain a mystery, but their ever-present danger is felt with every step you take. Each machine comes with distinct strengths and tactics, forcing you to pinpoint their weak spots and constantly think on your feet. And remember: the noise of battle carries. Other Raiders may be listening; eager to claim what you leave behind.

FORGE YOUR OWN PATH

Raiders survive by kitbashing scavenged materials; using long-lost tech and looted ARC parts to craft weapons, gadgets, and gear. Upgrade your workshop stations and learn blueprints to craft even more advanced items, or improvise quick fixes in the field to get yourself out of a bind. As you make a name for yourself, you'll be able to measure your skill against other Raiders by taking on Trials; rising through the leaderboards to earn valuable rewards.

QUESTS

In Speranza, everyone has an agenda, and the Traders are no different. They’ll send you topside on missions in exchange for rewards, slowly revealing more about who they are and what they want for Speranza’s future. Complete quests to earn gear, crafting materials, and XP to level up your Raider and unlock new skill points.

SKILL TREE

The ARC Raiders skill tree branches into three paths: Survival, Mobility, and Conditioning. Spend your points to shape your playstyle. Loot faster and move quieter with Survival skills. Outmaneuver your opponents and threats with Mobility. And enhance your Strength and Stamina with Conditioning. Choose how you grow and what your Raider brings to the battle.

BUILD YOUR ARSENAL

Whether you’re preparing to take down specific ARC enemies or fend off rival Raiders, there's a choice of weaponry for every fight. Cater to your style with a range of firearms including SMGs, rifles and shotguns, as well as more advanced options such as railguns and energy weapons. Grenades, traps, ziplines and deployables offer the tactical depth needed to outsmart your enemies, while augments allow you to tailor your loadout to your preferred playstyle; unlocking dedicated inventory slots and additional gameplay perks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

