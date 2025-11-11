Reggie Fils-Aime is 'Surprised Xbox Has Not Yet Fully Embraced Switch 2' - News

Former president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with The Game Business says he is surprised Xbox has not released more of its games on the Nintendo Switch 2 as the company embraces a multiplatform strategy.

"I'm surprised that Xbox has not yet fully embraced Switch 2 from a software perspective," said Fils-Aimé. "Certainly, some games could easily be ported over to Switch 2. And I'm surprised that we haven't seen more of that. I thought there would be much more, especially during this timeframe leading into the holiday. All through the fall, I was fully expecting some dedicated announcement. And I'm surprised it hasn't happened."

Fils-Aimé believes the years of direct competition between console manufacturers - Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox - are over and Xbox is now a third-party publisher that also releases its own consoles.

"I do think that the years of direct competition are done," he added. "With a large part of the Xbox business now being publishing, by definition, they are a big third-party publisher that also makes some hardware. From that standpoint, they are no longer directly competing with the PlayStation business.

"In fact, they need support from Sony for Microsoft's software to reach the largest audience. And as I said earlier, I think it would be in their best interest to find ways for Xbox software, beyond Minecraft, to make its way onto the Nintendo platform. So, from that standpoint, direct warfare is over.

"But, on the other hand, gamers out there have limited budgets. You have to win for every dollar spent, you need to win for every minute spent playing. And so there is always going to be a war going on. It may be below the surface, but there’s always going to be a battle for attention and for mindshare."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last month stated Xbox will continue to release games on as many platforms as possible.

"We’re going to be everywhere, on every platform," said Nadella at the time. "So we want to make sure, whether it’s consoles, whether it’s the PC, whether it’s mobile, whether it’s cloud gaming, or the TV. We just want to make sure the game is enjoyed by gamers everywhere."

Xbox has released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the Switch 2 and is set to release Indiana Jones and The Great Circle next year on the console.

