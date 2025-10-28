Microsoft CEO on Xbox Multiplatform Strategy: 'We're Going to be Everywhere, On Every Platform' - News

/ 719 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with TBPN was asked about his outlook on the gaming industry and states Xbox will continue to release games on as many platforms as possible.

"Remember, the biggest gaming business is the Windows business," said Nadella (via VideoGamesChronicle). "To us, gaming on Windows, and of course, Steam has built a massive marketplace on top of it and done a very successful job. So to us, the way we are thinking about gaming is, first of all, we’re now the largest publisher [after acquiring Activision].

"So therefore, we want to be a fantastic publisher, similar in approach to what we did with Office. We’re going to be everywhere, on every platform. So we want to make sure, whether it’s consoles, whether it’s the PC, whether it’s mobile, whether it’s cloud gaming, or the TV. We just want to make sure the game is enjoyed by gamers everywhere."

Nadella also discussed the next-generation Xbox console and mentioned consoles suggesting it will be closer to its PC business than in the past.

"We want to do innovative work on the system side on the console and on the PC," he said. "And it’s kind of funny that people think about the console and PC as two different things. We built the console because we wanted to build a better PC, which could then perform for gaming. And so I kind of want to revisit some of that conventional wisdom.

"But at the end of the day, console has an experience that is unparalleled. It delivers performance that’s unparalleled, that pushes, I think, the system forward. So I’m really looking forward to the next console, the next PC gaming."

Nadella added, "Most importantly, the game business model has to be where we have to invent maybe some new interactive media as well, because after all, gaming’s competition is not other gaming. Gaming’s competition is short-form video.

"And so if we as an industry don’t continue to innovate, both how we produce, what we produce, how we think about distribution, the economic model, right, the best way to innovate is to have good margins, because that’s the way you can fund."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles