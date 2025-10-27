Halo Co-Creator on Halo: Campaign Evolved: 'I Absolutely Love Where This is Going' - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios last week officially announced a remake of the first Halo game Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto took to social media to praise the remake saying it "looks and feels genuine."

"My honest impression of seeing the new Halo Campaign Evolved is this: I absolutely love where this is going. The game looks and feels genuine," said Lehto. "It's gorgeous in a way I wish we could have built it originally back in 2001. It warms my heart to see Halo CE like this."

This is the first a Halo game will be releasing on a PlayStation console. President of Xbox game content and studios Matt Booty explained consumers no longer have a strong attachment to the devices they use to play games on and the hope by bringing Halo to PlayStation is to attract more people into the Xbox ecosystem.

"We are all seeking to meet people where they are," said Booty at the time. He added, "Our biggest competition isn't another console. We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies."

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

