Halo: Campaign Evolved Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios have announced Halo: Campaign Evolved for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a complete remake of the original campaign from Halo: Combat Evolved using Unreal Engine 5.

The remake features 4K visuals, updated animations, remastered music, re-recorded voice lines, weapons and vehicles from later Halo titles, and three new bonus prequel campaign missions.

View the announcement trailer below:

View a 13 minutes long gameplay demo video below:

View the roundtable reveal below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience where the legend begins.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved‘s campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying “Skulls”—optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways—add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it your way: solo, in two-player split-screen cooperative play (console only), or up to four-player online cooperative play with full cross-play and cross-progression support. Whether you’re discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

Discover the Ringworld

After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halo’s dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy.

The Complete Campaign, Rebuilt

Battle through the original missions, newly rebuilt with enhanced level design, updated cinematics, and improved wayfinding, refined to keep the pace moving without losing the wonder, tension, or heroism of the original.

Cinematics and Audio Overhauled – Iconic vistas, alien architecture, and sci-fi wonders are reborn with all-new visuals, cinematics, and animations. The soundtrack has been remastered, the sound design updated for greater immersion, and new voice performances recorded with the primary cast.

Combat and Weapons Expanded

Classic Halo combat feels instantly familiar yet sharper than ever. Sprint, aim, and engage with refined precision. For the first time in Halo: Campaign Evolved, you can wield nine additional iconic weapons from across the series, including the Energy Sword, Battle Rifle, and Needle Rifle, giving you more ways to approach every fight.

Three New Prequel Missions

Join the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson in a brand-new arc set before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved, featuring new environments, gameplay, characters, and enemies.

Play Solo or with Friends

Experience the full campaign in two-player split-screen cooperative play (console only) or four-player online cooperative play, complete with cross-play and shared progression across console and PC.

Drive, Hijack, Wreak Havoc

Whether you’re racing across the map in a Warthog or flipping it over with friends, vehicles have always been at the heart of Halo‘s fun. Now they go even further: for the first time in Halo: Campaign Evolved, you can hijack enemy rides and pilot a fully drivable Wraith, creating unforgettable chaos.

Remix Your Campaign for Endless Replayability

Use the campaign remix feature to return to any mission and remix the experience with the most gameplay-modifying “Skulls” ever in a Halo campaign. These optional modifiers add challenge and variety with randomized weapons, enemies, and environments.

