Halo: Campaign Evolved Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios have announced Halo: Campaign Evolved for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.
Halo: Campaign Evolved is a complete remake of the original campaign from Halo: Combat Evolved using Unreal Engine 5.
The remake features 4K visuals, updated animations, remastered music, re-recorded voice lines, weapons and vehicles from later Halo titles, and three new bonus prequel campaign missions.
Experience where the legend begins.
Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved‘s campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying “Skulls”—optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways—add fresh tactics and endless replayability.
Play it your way: solo, in two-player split-screen cooperative play (console only), or up to four-player online cooperative play with full cross-play and cross-progression support. Whether you’re discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.
Discover the Ringworld
After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halo’s dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy.
The Complete Campaign, Rebuilt
Battle through the original missions, newly rebuilt with enhanced level design, updated cinematics, and improved wayfinding, refined to keep the pace moving without losing the wonder, tension, or heroism of the original.
Cinematics and Audio Overhauled – Iconic vistas, alien architecture, and sci-fi wonders are reborn with all-new visuals, cinematics, and animations. The soundtrack has been remastered, the sound design updated for greater immersion, and new voice performances recorded with the primary cast.
Combat and Weapons Expanded
Classic Halo combat feels instantly familiar yet sharper than ever. Sprint, aim, and engage with refined precision. For the first time in Halo: Campaign Evolved, you can wield nine additional iconic weapons from across the series, including the Energy Sword, Battle Rifle, and Needle Rifle, giving you more ways to approach every fight.
Three New Prequel Missions
Join the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson in a brand-new arc set before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved, featuring new environments, gameplay, characters, and enemies.
Play Solo or with Friends
Experience the full campaign in two-player split-screen cooperative play (console only) or four-player online cooperative play, complete with cross-play and shared progression across console and PC.
Drive, Hijack, Wreak Havoc
Whether you’re racing across the map in a Warthog or flipping it over with friends, vehicles have always been at the heart of Halo‘s fun. Now they go even further: for the first time in Halo: Campaign Evolved, you can hijack enemy rides and pilot a fully drivable Wraith, creating unforgettable chaos.
Remix Your Campaign for Endless Replayability
Use the campaign remix feature to return to any mission and remix the experience with the most gameplay-modifying “Skulls” ever in a Halo campaign. These optional modifiers add challenge and variety with randomized weapons, enemies, and environments.
Halo, gears and Forza all on playstation. The trifecta is complete.
I wonder why they didn't bring over the MCC and halo infinite too? They might just remake every single halo one by one and milk every release from every platform they can
I think they would rather consolidate the multiplayer experience across a single multiplat release rather than re-issue the online modes for each individual entry. Also take it as an opportunity to upgrade the games with the latest tech.
Halo Combat Evolved is one of my most replayed campaigns for any game. This is pretty much what I wanted in a remake. Tweaks to the level design, more tweaks to levels like The Library, bringing in weapons and vehicles from later Halo games, and even 3 new missions!
If this performs well I can see Halo Studios following what Capcom has done with Resident Evil. Halo 1 remake, Halo 7, Halo 2 remake, etc
For me it's bitter sweet. I am happy that Halo CE is getting brought forwards... But it's already had a remake and a remaster. (Anniversary and then MCC)
But Halo 3 which I personally believe is mechanically superior to Halo CE in almost every way has been ignored for almost 20 years... And it's the best selling title in the franchise ironically enough.
I mean.. Anniversary and MCC were very much the exact same game
I wouldn't personally count that as 2 separate games at all... literally just repackaged onto better hardware.
First Microsoft game I’ll have ever purchased day one. This looks gorgeous!
It's nice to see the original armor, but I don't think anything quite compares to the retro feel of throwing a really slow hand grenade over Blood Gulch.
Honestly... It looks great
Happy to see the cross platform 4 player coop
Cant wait to see what the new multiplayer game ends up looking like...
It looks stunning. I love Halo 1's campaign. But I also feel like Halo is a franchise that's unable to move forward.
Wow, this feels like a big moment in gaming history. Speaking about the game, I don't know anything about Halo (I've been a PS player for most of my life) but the couch co-op for the campaign has me really intrigued. I hope they release the game fully on-disc like they did for Gears though! None of that incomplete build BS like Bethesda has been doing recently.