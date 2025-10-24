Xbox's Matt Booty on Halo Coming to PS5: 'Our Biggest Competition Isn't Another Console' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 790 Views
Microsoft announced today a remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved called Halo: Campaign Evolved, and for the first time the series will be releasing on a PlayStation console.
President of Xbox game content and studios Matt Booty speaking with The New York Times discussed the shift for Xbox as it has also released other big Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation 5 this year.
He said that consumers no longer have a strong attachment to the devices they use to play games on and the hope by bringing Halo to PlayStation is to attract more people into the Xbox ecosystem.
"We are all seeking to meet people where they are," said Booty on Microsoft's shift in strategy.
He added, "Our biggest competition isn't another console. We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies."
Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2026.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
“He said that consumers no longer have a strong attachment to the devices they use to play games on”
Given the brand loyalty some people have to Nintendo or PlayStation, I would have believed otherwise.
Generally speaking, the younger generation doesn't care about platform
Most of the fanboys are either diehard for a specific franchise or are 00s, 90s, and 80s kids that never grew up
I bet you dont have kids?
There is verry much a sony vs nintendo vs pc camps in schools.
Kind of like in proff sports, people cheering on one team but not the other are
diehards or people who never grew up
why dont they just come out and say it's valve/steam os. I mean the steam deck must have scared them to death, first time pc gaming is taking place outside of the windows os in a major way.