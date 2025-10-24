Xbox's Matt Booty on Halo Coming to PS5: 'Our Biggest Competition Isn't Another Console' - News

Microsoft announced today a remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved called Halo: Campaign Evolved, and for the first time the series will be releasing on a PlayStation console.

President of Xbox game content and studios Matt Booty speaking with The New York Times discussed the shift for Xbox as it has also released other big Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation 5 this year.

He said that consumers no longer have a strong attachment to the devices they use to play games on and the hope by bringing Halo to PlayStation is to attract more people into the Xbox ecosystem.

"We are all seeking to meet people where they are," said Booty on Microsoft's shift in strategy.

He added, "Our biggest competition isn't another console. We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies."

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2026.

