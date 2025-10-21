Xbox President Sarah Bond: 'Next-Gen Console is Gonna be Very Premium and High-End' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 489 Views
Xbox president Sarah Bond speaking with Mashable Tech Editor Bech Werth appears to confirm the rumors the next-generation Xbox will be a more premium device that is more of a hybrid between a PC and a console.
"I can tell you that the next-gen console is gonna be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," said Bond. "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld (ROG Xbox Ally), but i don't want to give it all away."
There was a recent rumor by hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] that claims the next-generation Xbox will be a more of a PC and console hybrid.
"[Next-gen Xbox] should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid," claimed MLID at the time.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
and very expensive
It will be expensive for sure and more niche. I am guessing $800-$1,000 is what Microsoft will aim for. Though, it will likely be sold at a profit.
PCs are exempt from tariffs in the US, so if they can convince regulators it is a PC rather than a console that could help them. That is if the tariffs are still a thing in a couple of years or are the same/higher.
"Hybrid between a PC & Console".
As expected, Microsoft may be moving away from dedicated consoles all together. Many expected the next Xbox to be at best a PC-box that happens to be more Xbox themed than the average PC. It just wouldn't make sense for Microsoft to restrict themselves into making a dedicated console with sales this low for their current Xbox. Save their time, money and resources not making a whole OS from scratch or using custom hardware.
I remember at the start of the PS3 era there was parody song called ‘How you killed your brand’ lampooning the PS3. Feels like they could re-release it now for the Xbox.
Seriously, the opening verse is ‘Step one, you make your console cost the most. You beat your chest and proudly boast, despite no good exclusive games, you make a bunch of ridiculous claims…’
That’s Xbox in a nutshell right now.
It doesn't fit because this "Xbox" will use Windows 11 and isn't designed to be competitive with PS6. The PS3 was very much designed to be competitive, they just underestimated they're competition. Very different.
More Premium is corporate speak for "More expensive". - Which I am personally fine with, if they can back it up with performance and features... But more price conscious gamers may be driven towards the Switch 2 or Playstation 5/6, which won't do Microsoft's hardware sales any favours.
If there is no optical drive though... I won't be making a purchase, that is a make-it or break-it feature for me. - I will end my support with the Xbox ecosystem with the Series X if that turns out to be the case... I have Blu-Ray and UHD movies and boxsets, I have OG Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X games on physical media... And I want to continue to use them.