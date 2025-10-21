Xbox President Sarah Bond: 'Next-Gen Console is Gonna be Very Premium and High-End' - News

Xbox president Sarah Bond speaking with Mashable Tech Editor Bech Werth appears to confirm the rumors the next-generation Xbox will be a more premium device that is more of a hybrid between a PC and a console.

"I can tell you that the next-gen console is gonna be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," said Bond. "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld (ROG Xbox Ally), but i don't want to give it all away."

There was a recent rumor by hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] that claims the next-generation Xbox will be a more of a PC and console hybrid.

"[Next-gen Xbox] should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid," claimed MLID at the time.

