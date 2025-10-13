Rumor: Next-Gen Xbox 'Should be Stronger Than PS6,' But Will be 'More Expensive' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 811 Views
The next-generation Xbox will be more than the PlayStation 6, but it will also be more expensive, claims hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] in a new video.
MLID speculates the reason Microsoft is going for a more powerful console is that it will be a hybrid console and PC device that can play games on the Xbox Store and other PC storefronts like Steam.
The next-gen Xbox will be using the AMD Magnus APU, which combines a CPU and GPU on a single chip, according to MLID. He claims it is the largest one ever used in a video game console and it will be 46 percent larger than the one reportedly used planned for the PS6.
"It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid," claims MLID (via VideoGamesChronicle).
He isn't able to confirm the clock speeds of the AMD Magnus APU, but says if Microsoft is able to push it to its limits that it could "end up notably faster than PlayStation 6. However, even in extreme scenarios, I don’t think it will be more than about a third faster than the PlayStation 6 console."
MLID added, "Don’t forget that even in an extreme situation, the next-gen Xbox, though faster, is probably less of a difference than even Xbox One X to PS4 Pro, so most true console gamers probably won’t care if they’re gaming on a big screen TV, on a couch."
The next-gen Xbox being a hybrid console and PC device suggests the main difference in power will be more noticeable on a monitor than on a TV.
"On average, I do expect Xbox Magnus to basically be a more premium version of the same performance you would get from a PS6," he said. "For example, if a given PS6 game was running 4K 120fps with ray tracing on – and of course it would also have FSR4 or something to get there – I would suspect that Magnus would, instead of doing 4K 120fps, do like 4K 144fps. Like, it could do 20% higher frame rates, which doesn’t matter on a big screen TV really, but does matter if you’re gaming on a monitor on your desk, which Magnus will be more meant for than the PlayStation."
He added, "That’s how I look at Magnus versus the PlayStation [6]. Roughly same performance, but will gave PC gamers stuff they would appreciate that could outperform the PS6, but probably only in scenarios PC gamers would care about."
MLID predicted the next-gen Xbox will likely cost between $800 and $1,200 and will produce the best performance on console games and potentially force PC companies to lower prices on OEM / pre-built computers.
"This is going to be viewed, I believe, as a cost-optimized mass-produced device that can potentially put a check on OEMs and pre-builts overcharging for their gaming desktops," he stated.
"For example, let’s say that Asus wants to sell you a pre-built with an RTX 4070 in it for $2,500. How could they possibly get away with something like that if there is an Xbox console out there that runs some version of full Windows 11 and actually has RTX 5080 or better raster and possibly around RTX 5090 ray tracing performance.
"Well, the answer is Asus won’t be able to get away with that any more. If there’s an Xbox hybrid console that costs $1,200 or, heck, even $1,500, this will spank OEMs and keep their prices and their greed in check, which is good for PC gamers."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
A more expensive Xbox will not sell. Retailers will not agree to this unless stock is limited and is sold as a gaming PC.
Makes sense, the next-gen Xbox is designed to play both high optimization Xbox Store ports and lower optimization ports on other PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Store, you're going to need at least moderately high specs for PC gaming, or else it'll be falling behind minimum requirements for AAA PC releases after just a few years on the market.
I mean sure but one, there is no guarentee at this point that the new Xbox PC will play all Xbox games or even Xbox media like the game discs.... and two, I think that both the PS6 and the new Microsoft Games PC will more than hold its weight against PC . PS5 and Xbox Series can keep up with PCs already. Most PC around today will be completely outclasessed by the PS6 so Microsoft next box should be just fine even with a modest pump over the PS6.
There is a big difference between running Windows PC games and games optimized for the consoles. If the next Xbox wants to really run PC Games natively (and Windows), it needs to be way more powerfull than the Play Station 6 (assuming they are targetting the same capabilities for console only games).
At the end it does not mean the the Windows Games will graphically be better than the Play Station 6, but it definitely need to be more powerful to be able to run them with high enough settings.
There is also always the possibility for Microsoft to really optimize Windows to be able to get ride of all the overload, making it very close to the console architecture in term of optimization but only time will tell.
I mean the Xbox Series X was suppoed to be some 30% 'faster' than the PS5... and you see how that turned out. I would not expect to see a real difference between the two. I expect both to be able to max out a 4K 120 set.
If Xbox is trying to go publisher-only mode, lower sales that would result from what would be a high cost, "True Premium AAAA console" would help change the narrative from "Xbox lost the console wars" to "Xbox fully melded into the PC ecosystem" (both can be true), where any post-2027 Xbox hardware ends up being reiterative upgrades of this next system, maybe handing off development/manufacturing to a third party like they did with the ROG Xbox Ally.
Selling less than the Xbox Series but more than the Steam Deck and Deck-likes (a very likely outcome at that price point) would put it in that PC/tech enthusiast range and give them a somewhat graceful exit from the console war race (assuming the PS6 does well enough).
The next Xbox its rumored to cost around at most almost twice as PS6 and since PS6 is also rumored to cost around 1000$ The next Xbox will cost around 1500$.
https://www.techspot.com/news/109304-next-gen-xbox-pc-hybrid-could-cost-double.html
"Prominent leaker KeplerL2 has suggested that Microsoft's next console could cost around twice as much as Sony's upcoming PlayStation 6 because of its powerful hardware and the company's intention to sell it at a profit."
PS5 Pro already cost 700- 750$ and as we already seen multiple time this generation, consoles dont go down in price anymore, they dont even maintain the price but they only go up in price. Also, until PS6 launch, the components will increase in price. Adding the high/new tech in PS6, the 750$ seems...fantasy. The realistic price I think is around 1000$ for PS5 and between 1500 and 2000$ for Xbox given that MS dont subsidize anymore and the article says it want to sell it at *profit.
Also, Sony wont price PS5 so low if MS has its Xbox so high up in price.
PS5 Pro price:
https://www.bestbuy.com/product/playstation-5-pro-console-playstation-5/JXHQ3CX294
I bet you that the PS6 will be $549 - $599. The Xbox will be $999 - $1200. Economies of scale dictate the price of things significantly, I have no doubt the PS5 Pro has very low production numbers.