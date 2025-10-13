Rumor: Next-Gen Xbox 'Should be Stronger Than PS6,' But Will be 'More Expensive' - News

The next-generation Xbox will be more than the PlayStation 6, but it will also be more expensive, claims hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] in a new video.

MLID speculates the reason Microsoft is going for a more powerful console is that it will be a hybrid console and PC device that can play games on the Xbox Store and other PC storefronts like Steam.

The next-gen Xbox will be using the AMD Magnus APU, which combines a CPU and GPU on a single chip, according to MLID. He claims it is the largest one ever used in a video game console and it will be 46 percent larger than the one reportedly used planned for the PS6.

"It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid," claims MLID (via VideoGamesChronicle).

He isn't able to confirm the clock speeds of the AMD Magnus APU, but says if Microsoft is able to push it to its limits that it could "end up notably faster than PlayStation 6. However, even in extreme scenarios, I don’t think it will be more than about a third faster than the PlayStation 6 console."

MLID added, "Don’t forget that even in an extreme situation, the next-gen Xbox, though faster, is probably less of a difference than even Xbox One X to PS4 Pro, so most true console gamers probably won’t care if they’re gaming on a big screen TV, on a couch."

The next-gen Xbox being a hybrid console and PC device suggests the main difference in power will be more noticeable on a monitor than on a TV.

"On average, I do expect Xbox Magnus to basically be a more premium version of the same performance you would get from a PS6," he said. "For example, if a given PS6 game was running 4K 120fps with ray tracing on – and of course it would also have FSR4 or something to get there – I would suspect that Magnus would, instead of doing 4K 120fps, do like 4K 144fps. Like, it could do 20% higher frame rates, which doesn’t matter on a big screen TV really, but does matter if you’re gaming on a monitor on your desk, which Magnus will be more meant for than the PlayStation."

He added, "That’s how I look at Magnus versus the PlayStation [6]. Roughly same performance, but will gave PC gamers stuff they would appreciate that could outperform the PS6, but probably only in scenarios PC gamers would care about."

MLID predicted the next-gen Xbox will likely cost between $800 and $1,200 and will produce the best performance on console games and potentially force PC companies to lower prices on OEM / pre-built computers.

"This is going to be viewed, I believe, as a cost-optimized mass-produced device that can potentially put a check on OEMs and pre-builts overcharging for their gaming desktops," he stated.

"For example, let’s say that Asus wants to sell you a pre-built with an RTX 4070 in it for $2,500. How could they possibly get away with something like that if there is an Xbox console out there that runs some version of full Windows 11 and actually has RTX 5080 or better raster and possibly around RTX 5090 ray tracing performance.

"Well, the answer is Asus won’t be able to get away with that any more. If there’s an Xbox hybrid console that costs $1,200 or, heck, even $1,500, this will spank OEMs and keep their prices and their greed in check, which is good for PC gamers."

