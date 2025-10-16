ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are Now Available - News

/ 418 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft and Asus have released the handheld gaming PCs - the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X - today for $599.99 and $999.99, respectively.

The handheld gaming PCs are available in 45 countries with plans to launch in more countries in the future.

"Developed in partnership with ASUS and AMD, these handhelds put the Xbox experience and the freedom of Windows in your hands, so you can play your way, wherever you go," said Xbox CVP Gaming Devices and Ecosystem Roanne Sones.

"At Xbox, we define success by how much time players choose to spend with us—and the Xbox Ally handhelds are designed to make that time more seamless, flexible, and fun than ever before. Your Xbox experience travels with you—your library, your progression, your friends, and your achievements. And for the first time ever, you can play more of your games with Xbox, including those from leading Windows PC storefronts, all in one place. Whether you’re playing locally or streaming from your console or the cloud, it’s all right there, ready when you are."

View the launch trailer below:

Read the Xbox Wire post on the launch below:

The Wait is Over: Get Your Xbox Ally Handheld Today

We’ve seen incredible excitement from players during pre-orders and availability may vary depending on the retailer and device. In the U.S., you can pick up the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally on Xbox.com.

For global availability of both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, check the ASUS eShop and participating retailers worldwide. To find retailers in your region, head to Xbox.com.

Getting Started

The moment you boot up your Xbox Ally, you’ll see everything you love about Xbox come to life in a new way. From grips that feel like an Xbox controller in your hands, to the new Xbox Full Screen Experience, every detail is designed to feel familiar. To help you unlock the full potential of your handheld, we’ve pulled together a few resources that will make your experience with the Xbox Ally handhelds smooth, fun, and yours:

To make sure you’re ready on day one, we’ve created a Getting Started guide with tips and best practices to walk you through customizing your gaming experience so you can start playing right away. And once you’re in the game, your personal sidekick Gaming Copilot (Beta) is within reach—just long press the library button to ask for recommendations and get help, all without leaving your session. Learn more in the guide.

For your first play session, we’ve rounded up a selection of great games to try on your Xbox Ally from our Handheld Compatibility program, including Gears of War: Reloaded, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Discover what’s waiting for you when you power on—check out the full list now.

With Xbox Play Anywhere, you can play 1000+ games you own seamlessly across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, including the new Xbox Ally handhelds. Over 55 new titles were added last month, giving you more ways to play wherever you go. To make it even easier to discover new favorites, players in select markets will also receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium or PC Game Pass (where available) with the purchase of an Xbox Ally handheld. Premium, which now offers unlimited cloud gaming and access to PC titles, gives you a library of over 200 great games to jump into anytime, anywhere. Learn more at Xbox.com.

We also have a new lineup of Designed for Xbox ROG Xbox Ally accessories (sold separately) available. Whether it’s high-speed storage to carry more of your library, or a premium case built for travel, you’ll have more ways to personalize your handheld experience.

We are committed to empowering everyone to play in a way that works for them, including the 425 million players with disabilities across the globe. With the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, the Xbox experience and Game Bar have been optimized for handheld use, bringing along familiar accessibility features from Xbox consoles and Windows 11 PCs. You can check out a list of available accessibility features by visiting Xbox Support.

The Future of Handheld Gaming Starts Now

The Xbox Ally is the latest example of how we’re making gaming better across all of Windows. Together with ASUS, AMD, and Windows, we’re committed to pushing handheld gaming further, guided by your feedback and powered by deep collaboration. That means ongoing improvements to performance, battery life, handheld compatibility, and new features on the Xbox Ally handhelds in the months ahead.

In the coming weeks, Xbox Ally players can look forward to previewing Default Game Profiles, a new feature that balances frame rate and energy use for select titles to give players smooth, enjoyable gameplay while extending battery life. And that’s just the beginning. Early next year, we will also roll out enhancements to the docking experience for both Xbox Ally handhelds, introduce AI-powered features like Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) and highlight reels for the Xbox Ally X, and much more.

What’s most exciting is that many of these innovations are designed to scale across all Windows devices—some are available today, and others are on the way. Features like enhanced controller navigation, Gaming Copilot (Beta), and aggregated gaming library via the Xbox App are already available to all Windows users, while Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) is designed to be usable by all Windows storefronts and games. These innovations, along with performance optimizations made to Windows and driver enhancements from partners like AMD, deliver a smoother, more powerful gaming experience—benefiting players no matter where they play with Windows. The future of handheld gaming is here—and it’s built on the freedom of Windows and powered by Xbox.

On behalf of Team Xbox, thank you for being with us as we embark on this new era of handheld gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles