Xbox Reportedly Increases Price of Development Kits to $2,000

Microsoft have reportedly increased the price of the Xbox Series X|S development kit (XDK) by 33 percent from $1,500 to $2,000, according to sources speaking with The Verge.

An announcement from Microsoft was sent to Xbox developers that was seen by The Verge that states, "The adjustment reflects macroeconomic developments. We remain committed to providing high-quality tools and support for your development efforts."

The price increase will reportedly apply to all developers around the world and not just in the US, which has seen the highest increase to the price to the consumer versions of the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The price for the Xbox Series X and S consoles first increased in May of this year by $80 for the Xbox Series S and $100 for the Xbox Series X. The two consoles then increased again earlier this month by $20 for the Xbox Series S and $50 for the Xbox Series X. That is a total of $100 in increases for the Xbox Series S and $150 for the Xbox Series X.

Here are the current prices in the US:

Xbox Series S 512 - $399.99 (was $379.99, before May price increase it was $299.99 )

) Xbox Series S 1TB - $449.99 (was $429.99, before May it was $349.99 )

) Xbox Series X Digital - $599.99 (was $549.99, before May it was $449.99 )

) Xbox Series X - $649.99 (was $599.99, before May it was $499.99 )

) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $799.99 (was $729.99, before May it was $599.99 )

