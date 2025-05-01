Microsoft Raises the Price of Xbox Consoles, Games, and Accessories - News

/ 837 Views

by, posted 10 minutes ago

Microsoft announced it is increasing the price of Xbox consoles, games, and accessories.

"As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide," said Microsoft. "We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. Those titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."

The price in the US is seeing the biggest price increase with the Xbox Series S increasing by $80 to $299.99 and $429.99, while the Xbox Series X going up by $100 to $549.99 for the digital model and $599.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has shot up $130 to $729.99.

In the UK, the price of the Xbox Series S is going up by £50 to £299.99 and £349.99, while the Xbox Series X is increasing by £20 to £449.99 for the digital model and £499.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has increased £40 to £589.99.

in Europe, the price of the Xbox Series S is going up by €50 to €349.99 and €399.99, while the Xbox Series X is increasing by €50 to €549.99 for the digital model and €599.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has increased €50 to €699.99.

Here are the new prices in the US:

Consoles

Xbox Series S 512 - $379.99 (was $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (was $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (was $449.99)

Xbox Series X - $599.99 (was $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $729.99 (was $599.99)

Controllers & headsets

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $89.99 (was $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (was $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (was $179.99)

Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (was $109.99)

Here are the new prices in the UK:

Consoles

Xbox Series S 512 - £299.99

Xbox Series S 1TB - £349.99

Xbox Series X Digital - £449.99

Xbox Series X - £499.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - £589.99

Controllers & headsets

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - £59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - £64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - £74.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $£74.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $£124.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - £169.99

Here are the new prices in Europe:

Consoles

Xbox Series S 512 - €349.99

Xbox Series S 1TB - €399.99

Xbox Series X Digital - €549.99

Xbox Series X - €599.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - €699.99

Controllers & headsets

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - €64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - €69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - €79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - €89.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - €149.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - €199.99

Here are the new prices in Australia:

Consoles

Xbox Series S 512 - AUS$549.00

Xbox Series S 1TB - AUS$499.00

Xbox Series X Digital - AUS$749.00

Xbox Series X - AUS$849.00

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - AUS$1,049.00

Controllers & headsets

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - AUS$99.95

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - AUS$104.95

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - AUS$119.95

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - AUS$129.95

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - AUS$229.95

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - AUS$279.95

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles