Microsoft Raises the Price of Xbox Consoles, Games, and Accessories - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 minutes ago / 837 Views
Microsoft announced it is increasing the price of Xbox consoles, games, and accessories.
"As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide," said Microsoft. "We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. Those titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.
"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."
The price in the US is seeing the biggest price increase with the Xbox Series S increasing by $80 to $299.99 and $429.99, while the Xbox Series X going up by $100 to $549.99 for the digital model and $599.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has shot up $130 to $729.99.
In the UK, the price of the Xbox Series S is going up by £50 to £299.99 and £349.99, while the Xbox Series X is increasing by £20 to £449.99 for the digital model and £499.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has increased £40 to £589.99.
in Europe, the price of the Xbox Series S is going up by €50 to €349.99 and €399.99, while the Xbox Series X is increasing by €50 to €549.99 for the digital model and €599.99 for the disc drive model. The 2TB Xbox Series X has increased €50 to €699.99.
Here are the new prices in the US:
Consoles
- Xbox Series S 512 - $379.99 (was $299.99)
- Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (was $349.99)
- Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (was $449.99)
- Xbox Series X - $599.99 (was $499.99)
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $729.99 (was $599.99)
Controllers & headsets
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - $79.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $89.99 (was $79.99)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (was $139.99)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (was $179.99)
- Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99
- Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (was $109.99)
Here are the new prices in the UK:
Consoles
- Xbox Series S 512 - £299.99
- Xbox Series S 1TB - £349.99
- Xbox Series X Digital - £449.99
- Xbox Series X - £499.99
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - £589.99
Controllers & headsets
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - £59.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - £64.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - £74.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $£74.99
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $£124.99
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - £169.99
Here are the new prices in Europe:
Consoles
- Xbox Series S 512 - €349.99
- Xbox Series S 1TB - €399.99
- Xbox Series X Digital - €549.99
- Xbox Series X - €599.99
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - €699.99
Controllers & headsets
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - €64.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - €69.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - €79.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - €89.99
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - €149.99
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - €199.99
Here are the new prices in Australia:
Consoles
- Xbox Series S 512 - AUS$549.00
- Xbox Series S 1TB - AUS$499.00
- Xbox Series X Digital - AUS$749.00
- Xbox Series X - AUS$849.00
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - AUS$1,049.00
Controllers & headsets
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - AUS$99.95
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - AUS$104.95
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - AUS$119.95
- Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - AUS$129.95
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - AUS$229.95
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - AUS$279.95
600$ for the base Xbox Series X compared to 500$ for the base PS5 we're about to witness levels of ass whooping rarely seen before on the next sale charts
We all probably know what Microsoft means by "market conditions." If you want to buy a PS5 you might want to do so ASAP. I wouldn't be surprised Sony raises the price soon. All Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles are made in China, which currently has insanely high tariffs if you live in the US.
And yes, the price increase in the US is insane. Even if it makes the most sense the US is seeing by far the highest price increase.
Gaming is so cooked. Even if this is reflective of the tariffs, there’s no way companies will drop prices even if things get better. That hasn’t happened a single time this gen where prices are dropped. Better get your PS5 now.
That's what I ended up doing. It's crazy that we're living in a time where we have to expect price hikes instead of price cuts.
I'm going to buy one ASAP. I tried to preorder one, but Gamestop's site was overloaded and I couldn't get in.
"We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. " - Not even waiting for the next gen to start. The richest company in the world.
Is this a competition to see who can be the most greedy.
Let's see Phil Spencer try to smooth talk his way with this one lol
Seems like some retailers haven't adjust the price just yet so if anybody planning to pick one up do it asap.
Also anybody thinking of picking a PS5 may want to do it soon too incase Sony does the same?
Crap! Price hike is coming to the PS5 for sure.
depends on whether they want to take this opportunity to fully conquer USA like they did Europe.
In case you didn't know, most of the PlayStation 5 consoles are made in China. Sony will certainly increase the price of the console because of the current trade war.
I do know that, but they might take this opportunity to press their advantage. PS5 is not super expensive to make like the XBSX. It was built to be their main selling console. XBSS is MS's main console and XBSX was built to be a premium luxury one, but I suspect when they saw the PS5 being closer to XBSX than XBSS in power, they had to price match XBSX to PS5. I don't think they originally intended to do that.
I thought the base consoles have similar specs to each other. So, wouldn't that make the cost about the same to make?
The XBSX GPU is actually a fair bit more powerful. It's just that PS5 is way more efficient in using it's GPU's power, so that graphical output is practically identical. The XBSX also is also has a much more elaborate design that is also a lot more expensive to manufacture.
The Series X has a ~17% larger die, which might not seem a lot but it decreases silicon wafer yields by a third vs. the PS5. Also more SSD storage and an uncommon memory design.
I wouldn't be surprised to learn the Series X some $50-100 more expensive to manufacture. Cerny & co. really played it very smart with the PS5.
Sony already increased prices in Europe, America will follow, it doesn't matter if PS5 is more profitable than Xbox, we're talking about a 100%+ tariff, absolutely no company is eating that loss and quite frankly, Sony can get away with it better than Xbox can.
Europe is a different story as there is no competition there. Sony already raised the price of the digital edition by 50$ remember. Sony has an opportunity to completely knock MS out of the US market here, why would they not take that opportunity?
yeah its over. Xbox is about to see >50% YoY decline in its 5th year. For $20 more than the cheapest Series S model, you can purchase a PS5 Digital Edition…that is insanity.
If Sony is smart, it will hold prices until the release of GTA 6. If it does that, the PS5 will hit 100 million by the end of the year.
Imagine :
You've been last in the consoles war for almost 25 years.
You belong to a company that makes almost $100 billions a year in net profits.
And instead of lowering prices to attract a few more people (because no one cares about you), you raise them just to stay very very very in last position.
Just imagine.
This gen has truly sucked big time. I'm not buying $80 games. I'll stick to using Game Pass.
Dedicated console and handheld gaming (not PC) is becoming a rich-person's hobby. Not good.
This is the worst generation I have ever witnessed. Games and console prices keep going up and up.
Gaming crash is next.
This isnt family friendly anymore
Insane prices
STOP SUPPORTING IT.
I bet you there won't be any outrage over the 730$ XBSX. It's now more expensive than PS5 Pro and everyone slammed that system for being a ripoff
Everytime I see you comment I just feel an uncontrollable need to downvote