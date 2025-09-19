Microsoft to Increase Price of the Xbox Series X and S in the US Again - News

Microsoft announced it is raising the price of the Xbox Series X and S consoles once again in the US "due to changes in the macroeconomic environment."

The price of the consoles will increase in the US on October 3. The Xbox Series S 512GB model will increase from $379.99 to $399.99, while the standard Xbox Series X will increase from $599.99 to $649.99.

The price for the Xbox Series X and S consoles first increased in May of this year by $80 for the Xbox Series S and $100 for the Xbox Series X.

"Beginning on October 3, we will update the recommended retailer pricing for Series S and Series X consoles in the United States due to changes in the macroeconomic environment," stated Microsoft.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players."

The price increase for the Xbox Series X and S consoles is only for the US and will remain unchanged in the rest of the world.

"Pricing in countries outside the U.S. remains the same," said Microsoft. "Local pricing may differ by country to reflect exchange rates and other market conditions."

Here are the new prices in the US:

Xbox Series S 512 - $399.99 (was $379.99, before May price increase it was $299.99 )

) Xbox Series S 1TB - $449.99 (was $429.99, before May it was $349.99 )

) Xbox Series X Digital - $599.99 (was $549.99, before May it was $449.99 )

) Xbox Series X - $649.99 (was $599.99, before May it was $499.99 )

) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $799.99 (was $729.99, before May it was $599.99 )

