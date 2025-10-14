Rare's Gregg Mayles Confirms He Has Left After 36 Years at the Studio - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gregg Mayles, who has worked at Rare for over 35 years, has confirmed the earlier reports he has left the company.

"Today was my last day at Rare," said Mayles.

"Thanks to everyone who played and enjoyed any of the games I helped create while I was there. Also thanks to all the people that worked on the games alongside me. It seemed fitting that I should say farewell with one final rhyme!"

Mayles had been the director on the now cancelled Everwild since the team was restructured in 2021. His first credited game was 1990's Solar Jetman.

He also helmed Donkey Kong Country, the Banjo series, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Viva Pinata, and more. He was also the creative director on Sea of Thieves. He has worked on nearly 30 games at Rare over the years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles