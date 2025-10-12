Microsoft: Retailers Remain Committed Partners for Xbox Consoles, Accessories, and Games - News

There have been rumors over the last several days that Xbox stock was running out at several stores and even some retailers, including Target and Walmart, had begun removing the Xbox section from their store.

Microsoft has shot down the rumors stating retailer are committed in selling Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.

"Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games," reads the Microsoft statement sent to Windows Central.

A Walmart employee told a user on social media they "haven't heard anything about like clearing inventory or anything like that. Or about being discontinued."

Former Xbox employee Larry "Major" Nelson stated, "All I know is I went to a couple of Target and GameStop stores this week, and did find Xbox hardware and games for sale."

There was an image going around that showed a mostly empty Xbox section at a Target, however, it has been discovered the image was posted over two years ago on Reddit.

There was another rumor going around earlier this month that claimed Microsoft had cancelled its plans to release a next-generation Xbox and to move entirely to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Microsoft has responded stating the company is still investing in the future of Xbox hardware.

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox," said Microsoft at the time. "For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD."

Xbox president Sarah Bond in June announced Microsoft and AMD established a multi-year partnership to co-engineer the silicon for multiple devices, including next-generation Xbox consoles.

