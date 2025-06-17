Xbox and AMD to Partner on Multiple Devices, Including Next-Gen Xbox Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 971 Views
Xbox president Sarah Bond in a newly released video announced Microsoft and AMD established a multi-year partnership to co-engineer the silicon for multiple devices, including next-generation Xbox consoles.
"At Xbox, our vision is for you to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want," said Bond. "That's why we're investing in our next-generation hardware lineup, across console, handheld, PC, cloud, and accessories.
"I am thrilled to share we've established a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices including our next-generation Xbox consoles, in your living room, and in your hands."
She continued, "Together with AMD we're advancing the state of art in gaming silicon to deliver the next generation of graphics innovation to unlock a deeper level of visual quality and immersive gameplay and player experiences enhanced with the power of AI, all while maintaining compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games.
"This is all about building you a gaming platform that's always with you, so you can play the games you want across devices anywhere you want, delivering you an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device. That’s why we're working closely with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming.
"The next generation of Xbox is coming to life, and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to show you what's next."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
"Delivering you an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device. That’s why we're working closely with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming."
Windows is already by a landslide the number one OS for PC gaming. Lowkey feels like confirmation that Xbox is getting unified with Windows, and the next-gen Xbox console will be a Windows-based device with the Xbox UI.
Which tbf, that was the vision Bill Gates was literally sold on when he agreed to create the Xbox platform lol. Bring Windows to a console. Finally coming full circle after 25 years.
I'm thinking the same, but maybe even bigger. If, at the end of the day, next-gen Xbox is running full Windows under the hood, that leads evidence to another rumor that MS is working on full Xbox emulation for Windows. Meaning: all Xbox OG and Xbox 360 backwards-compatible titles, all Xbox One titles, all Xbox Series titles - can run on any Windows 11 (12?) computer so long as you have enough hardware for the "emulation." I say emulation that way because technically, since the OG Xbox, the Xbox OS is actually just a Windows CE kernel (and later the "real" Windows kernel in Xbox One/Series) and the DirectX API dev environment. It is already more than halfway there in a sense to running on Windows as is.
Definitely! This may have been the reason why Sarah Bond reinstituted the backwards compatibility team like a year or two ago. To help ensure an easy transition from Windows and Xbox being separate platforms to being one unified platform.
I'm lowkey hoping that more titles from the OG Xbox and 360 era are brought in as well through this process!
Mixing Xbox brand with PC, with efficient hardware that supports Steam and other stores is a HUGE win for Microsoft. Backs Sony into a corner, because their PC releases will now be fully compatible with Xbox hardware- and they don't want ton stop that momentum now.
Full confirmation MS is releasing more console hardware, even though they have said this already. Looks like MS will continue down the path of supporting and making hardware with multiple store fronts like with the ROG Xbox Alley.
Doesn't appear like it' s designed to compete with Sony or Nintendo though
"At Xbox, our vision is for you to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want. That's why we're investing in our next-generation hardware lineup, across console, handheld, PC, cloud, and accessories"
That's because it's not being designed to compete with Sony or Nintendo in the traditional way.
But consoles are traditionally closed platforms so if you don't have a closed platform you no longer have a console. I'm fine with Xbox becoming a small windows PC but Is vgchartz going to list a small windows PC alongside Switch 2 and PS6?
'traditionally closed platforms'... that's the old way of doing things. Even Sony knows this, which is why they too have become more open to the idea of branching out.
There's no way Xbox would survive as a closed platform anymore. Even Sony isn't the closed platform they once were. This is definitely something unprecedented in the console space though, and we'll have to see how it turns out. But the ROG Xbox Ally is still a Windows device, but with a console-like UI. Trimming down a LOT of the fat of Windows itself and Microsoft seems to want to unify Xbox and Windows into one.
Basically what Valve was trying to do with the Steam Deck and SteamOS. Valve seems to be Xbox's biggest competitor going forward considering Valve also wants to put SteamOS on as many devices as possible.
Your question as to how VGChartz will handle it, that'll be more for Trunks to answer.
Yeah and that's all fine but the VGChartz team have to decide for themselves what defines a console. For the last 18 years there has been 3 consoles on the front page. MS's console, Sony's and Nintendo's. Will this approach from MS allow it to qualify as a console to the VGCartz team and have it still be on the front page next to Sony's and Nintendo's?
You should petition to just have Sony's console on the front page.
you should start a thread and ask this question.
I would but I am just extremely unpopular on this website so it's basically impossible for me to start threads without masses of people coming in and mocking and ridiculing me. You would have to do it for me !
Edit. Hey Firebush. Trunks saw my post and wrote a message about it! Now we know!
lol, and what part of the "design" you seem to be aware of is not done to compete with Sony or Nintendo? Seriously, we all know why you are posting those non-senses but some of them are really something...
I see some discussions if we will track the next-gen Xbox if it is more of an open platform like a PC with support for other stores like Steam and Epic Games Store. The short answer is, yes.
It comes down to 2 things
Is the device dedicated to gaming?
Is there enough data available for us to do decent enough estimates?
If both are yes we'd likely track it.
For example, the Steam Deck is dedicated to gaming, but we have no way of tracking it as Valve doesn't share sales figures with us or any other tracking firm (Circana/NPD, Famitsu, GfK, etc.). If we ever get data for Steam Deck we would add it to the "Platform Totals" page.
How would we track the Xbox OS devices? We would (likely) just track the Microsoft devices and ignore third-party ones like the ROG Xbox Ally.
So Xbox is just a pointless brand? Got ya, got to keep it around for fanboys I guess. Their next gen stuff is just windows; just build rig people.
What are you going on about?