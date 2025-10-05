Microsoft Says 'We Are Actively Investing in Our Future of First-Party Consoles and Devices' - News

There were rumors swirling around over the weekend that claims Microsoft had cancelled its plans to release a next-generation Xbox and to move entirely to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft has responded stating the company is still investing in the future of Xbox hardware.

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox," reads the statement from Microsoft (via Windows Central). "For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD."

Xbox president Sarah Bond in June announced Microsoft and AMD established a multi-year partnership to co-engineer the silicon for multiple devices, including next-generation Xbox consoles.

"At Xbox, our vision is for you to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want," said Bond at the time. "That's why we're investing in our next-generation hardware lineup, across console, handheld, PC, cloud, and accessories.

"I am thrilled to share we've established a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices including our next-generation Xbox consoles, in your living room, and in your hands."

