PS5 Pro Refurbed Console on Sale for $620 on Amazon - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in August increased the price of all three models of the PlayStation 5 in the US. This included the PS5 Pro that saw an increase from $700 to $750.

If you have been wanting to buy a PS5 Pro, but the price is too high there is now a way to buy it for $620 on Amazon. Amazon has been selling the PS5 Pro as a "renewed premium" for $700, however, it has been discounted by 11 percent to $620.

It should be noted these are refurbished consoles that Amazon states "are inspected, tested, and refurbished as necessary to be fully functional." All Amazon Renewed purchases also "come with accessories equivalent to those that shipped in the box when new" and "may not be original but will be compatible and fully functional."

PlayStation 5 Pro accounts for a very small percentage of the total number of PS5s sold in the US, according to Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

"With PS5 Pro adoption where it's at and its price point, 3rd parties deemphasizing support for the Pro's bells and whistles would not surprise me in the least," said Piscatella at the time. He added, "LTD Pro accounts for a low single-digit percentage of total PS5 sales."

The PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 26.45 million units in the US through July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. A low single-digit percentage for the PS5 Pro would be below five percent of overall sales for lifetime sales below 1.3 million units since it launched in November 2024.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

