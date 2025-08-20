PS5 Price to Increase in the US on August 21 Due to 'Challenging Economic Environment' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in the US tomorrow, August 21 due to "a challenging economic environment."

Here are the updated recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the US:

PlayStation 5 – $549.99 (Previously $499.99)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99 (Previously $449.99)

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99 (Previously $699.99)

The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories have remained unchanged.

Sony increasing the price of the PS5 in the US follows Nintendo raising the price of the Nintendo Switch on August 3 and Microsoft increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and S on May 1.

The price of the Nintendo Switch increased by up to $50 with the Switch Lite now priced at $229.99, the OG Switch at $339.99, and the Switch OLED at $399.99.

Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series S to $379.99 for the 512GB model and $429.99 for the 1TB model, while the Xbox Series X increased to $549.99 for the digital model, $599.99 for the disc drive model, and $729.99 for the 2TB model.

