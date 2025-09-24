PS5 Pro Accounts for a Low Single-Digit Percent of Total PS5 Sales in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,635 Views
Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro accounts for a very small percentage of the total number of PS5s sold in the US.
"With PS5 Pro adoption where it's at and its price point, 3rd parties deemphasizing support for the Pro's bells and whistles would not surprise me in the least," said Piscatella.
He added, "LTD Pro accounts for a low single-digit percentage of total PS5 sales."
The PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 26.45 million units in the US through July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates.
A low single-digit percentage for the PS5 Pro would be below five percent of overall sales for lifetime sales below 1.3 million units since it launched in November 2024.
The Pro is actually a terrible product at the moment and its well below my expectations from Sony.
You pay a huge surplus but a surprising number of games actually look worse using PSSR, devs are not allowing options to switch it off meaning you are locked behind a worse version until patch/if it arrives. Particularly when it comes to how it handles RT lighting. The games that don't use PSSR barely boast any difference and those which greatly benefit from PSSR are either 1st party or a few sparse examples like FFVII Rebirth and Assassins Creed.
The device will come into it's own once FSR4 launches for it next year I'm sure but for now it's failed on its promise, which I think was quite a niche one anyway. Paying $399 to jump from 1080p to 1440/4k is one thing (PS4 Pro). Paying $800 for entirely hit and miss results is another.
I'd say the majority of games look better with pssr. PSSR always sports noticably improived motion clarity over all other upscalers regardless of title, even the ones with rtgi artifacts. But one of the best PSSR titles is Gears of War Reloaded. a first party title from a console competitor. The pro stood out for that game as by far the best console version easily. If you look at them holistically it's more that people just ignore the good upgrades as expected and highlight the notable bad ones.
"Surprising number of games"? Which ones? I only recall the two Silent Hill games and Jedi was patched and fixed. What are some others?
You're missing Metal Gear Solid Delta and I guess that's it?
Every other game plays better on the Pro, even if the enhacements are minor and not worth the price (imo).
Yes I did forget about Metal Gear actually. Although that was co-developed by Virtuos which honestly is a garbage dev as of late. Between that and Oblivion remake from them, they just keep shitting the bed with Unreal 5. So i am not surprised with their work on the Pro.
Glad to see the one case of consumers actually voting with their wallet
You do realise that the high end Xbox handheld and next Xbox will all be more expensive than 699$ right? do you think everyone should not buy those too? Should we all go on a boycott?
Sony seems to need to periodically test hardware at insanely high prices to be reminded that it won't sell.
Well we know in Japan it sold about 250k so far. And as for Europe well PS5 sells a little better there so the Pro could be at what 1.7Mish there or so. So with NA added to that along with the rest of Asia like China and RotW the Pro could be between 3.5M and 4M right now since launch on November of last year. While not great and setting the charts on fire it's performing better or around the same as ALL of the entire Xbox sku lineup in the same timeframe. So from that perspective with just the Pro model Sony is keeping pace with all of Xbox. I think they are happy with that.
Also, when you consider that the last time Sony last went over the 600$ price tag it was disastrous and nearly killed PlayStation brand, this really isn't so bad. When people screamed and shouted about the price of the PS5 Pro, people didn't realise that it was just an extension of the PS5 which is an already very successful console. So, even if it had failed catastrophically the brand would've been fine. It's almost as if people saw it as a PS3 situation all over again, when they had nothing in common. I hope Xbox now having an 800$ console puts an end to all this price hysteria, where people can think they can change the price of something by disapproving and shouting about it online.
Hopefully this means next gen won't be much more than $500-600. Otherwise, that might be a problem for Sony. (Also, if this is true of PS5 Pro, then I cannot fathom how XBSXS is doing at $800USD. It's no wonder Costco and Sam's Club has pulled Xbox from online storefronts.)
to be fair though there are only 20 total 2tb series x console in existance.
Well duh, the price is astronomical for the average console gamer. Third parties will still give you better frame rates and resolution in all probability, but it is not worth the PS5 pros cost. Is Sony actually making any profit on these?
At that price point, I doubt Sony would be willing to sell a niche enthusiast product that they know will only be a fraction of overall sales at a loss.
I wish they would take this resounding data as a message and stop the "pro" SKU thing once and for all. But it won't happen. Because shareholders.
The only problem I see with the "Pro" model SKU is that some developers will optimize software to be only for the Pro, leaving a less-than-stellar base PS5 experience. For instance, GTAVI may not output 60fps on base PS5, but all is forgiven once Rockstar comes out with the statement, "Well if you want 60fps, purchase the Pro" instead of better optimizing the game. This issue can be seen with many of the problematic UE5 releases as of recent.
(There's also the problem of some games actually running worse on PS5 Pro, oddly enough. Silent Hill f is an example of this.)
Is there any other examples? I know SH remake last year was one and the other was Jedi and that was patched and fixed. So in all the games that have come out since on PS5 do you know any other examples? I know Digital Foundry usually always cites the Pro sku as the best console version and my Pro certainly delivers top notch results over the other consoles which i am glad i invested in. I sold my OG PS5 and upgraded from there. But then again I did my research and set my expectations unlike some others. Do you have a PS5 or Pro at this time?
According to ResetEra, SHf doesn't seem to be an isolated case. Something to do with PSSR, I believe? Also, I only own the 2020 launch model of PS5. No PS5 Pro for me. I'm going entirely off of what others (who are far smarter than me with this tech stuff) are saying.
Okay and that's why I asked because it happened to both Silent Hill F and Silent Hill last year (Konami IP)
There was some initial issues with PSSR on Jedi Survivor but Sony released a new version of it and the devs patched it. It worked great on my Pro afterwards. So Resetera is referencing 2 games in 2 years when other devs don't seem to have issues with PSSR. I am not seeing any other examples other than typical over blown stuff from Resertera or twitter type responses. So these are in fact isolated cases just used to put a negative spin on the Pro from the usual online discourse. If people have an issue with price then that's fine but the machine itself performs well. Just because it's a Pro console doesn't mean it can automatically fix a poor launch optimization from a dev.
It isn't just those two cases. Some other infamous examples (that may or may not have already been patched IDK) are (i) Metal Gear Solid Delta [exhibited lower and more inconsistent frame rate, displayed lower resolution in certain areas of the game], (ii) Alan Wake 2 [flickering of lights, reflection, and hair; ran at same resolution as base PS5], (iii) Star Wars Outlaws [sometimes less sharp, suffered from intrusive ray tracing], (iv) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 [FPS drops and stability issues], (v) Hogwartz Legacy [frame drops], etc.
And these are all very big releases, mind you, so I wouldn't dismiss it as being entirely "overblown." Not to say that it's a major issue that ruins PS5 Pro, but it is a problem that does exist.
I knew the PS5 Pro was selling worse than the PS4 Pro, but I didn't think it was this bad. That mean Worldwide sales are less than 4 million. There's no way it's getting close to the PS4 Pro's 14 million LTD sales.
Hating on the Pro doesn't make sense. So many people people calling it a scam and seemingly having a problem with an extra option they can buy? Where's the issue. If you don't like the price just buy the cheaper PS5 it will still play all the same games.
is the PS5 Pro model really necessary? i loved my PS1 and PS2 and neither had a pro model
Well PS1 and PS2 have nothing to do with it as PS4 was the first one to have a Pro model which was needed and very successful in overall sales for the platform.
There are still games being made in the year 2025 for the base PS4. How exactly was the PS4 Pro needed? lol
Fairly successful, sure. Around 13% of total PS4's sold, but still a niche enthusiast market that wouldn't warrant "very successful." Moderately successful is more accurate.
We all know full well that the market drive for TV's going from 1080p to 4K at that time was a major push for that console and it was needed for anyone who wanted to take advantage of 4K TV adoption rate (Microsoft jumped on that same bandwagon) and 14.3M to 14.5M consoles sold of a brand new concept sku for Sony imo is a success regardless if you want to call it moderate or not it doesn't matter to me.
And of course games are still being made for PS4 considering its userbase. If that userbase was still on PS3/360 devs would find a way to downscale it to run on those systems. You're taking "need" in the absolute literal sense when we don't need any other these things, it's a hobby and a past time. I will remove the word need from now on since it bothers you so much.