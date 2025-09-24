PS5 Pro Accounts for a Low Single-Digit Percent of Total PS5 Sales in the US - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro accounts for a very small percentage of the total number of PS5s sold in the US.

"With PS5 Pro adoption where it's at and its price point, 3rd parties deemphasizing support for the Pro's bells and whistles would not surprise me in the least," said Piscatella.

He added, "LTD Pro accounts for a low single-digit percentage of total PS5 sales."

The PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 26.45 million units in the US through July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates.

A low single-digit percentage for the PS5 Pro would be below five percent of overall sales for lifetime sales below 1.3 million units since it launched in November 2024.

