Cancelled Perfect Dark Game - Gameplay Details and Concept Art Released

New gameplay details and concept art for the now cancelled Perfect Dark game has been shared by a former developer.
The developer shared internal documentation (via MP1st) that states the developers believed there was a gap in the video game market due to the absence of major espionage franchises like Metal Gear Solid and 007. Though both IPs are making a comeback with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releasing last month and 007 First Light set to launch on March 27, 2026.
The goal was to retail the core DNA from the original game on the Nintendo 64, while reimagining the franchise. The main inspiration was to follow the approach of HBO's Westworld, that successfully reimagine the property for a modern audience.
The document reveals The Initiative was still working on the game's Vertical Slice 1 until at least April of this year. This would be a playable proof-of-concept that gives a representative idea of a game's quality and feel. It is also mentioned the vertical slice is part of "Season 1," suggesting the game would have been episodic.
As far as gameplay a Relentless System and a Reward System are mentioned. Details for an Adrenaline System were listed that mentioned it would regenerate over time and granted access to a multiple abilities. This includes the ability to heal, increase damage dealt to enemies, or reduce incoming damage.
Other abilities would have included slowing down time to dodge bullets, aim with more precision, and increase movement speed. Killing multiple enemies in a short period of time would have extended the slow time ability.
There was a also a number of concept art in the internal documentation, which can be viewed below:
