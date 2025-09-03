007 First Light Launches March 27, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer IO Interactive announced 007 First Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 27, 2026.

"With 007 First Light, we’re building a wholly original James Bond experience from the ground up, one that blends the sharp tension of espionage with the bold spectacle the franchise is known for," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. "The gameplay is rooted in our signature approach to immersive design, combining stealth, action, and creativity in a way that feels uniquely tailored to Bond."

View the gameplay trailer below:

View the gameplay reveal video below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard – $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99

Base game

24 hours of early access (digital pre-order only)

Free Deluxe upgrade (pre-order offer) Four exclusive outfits One new weapon skin Gleaming Pack



Deluxe (digital only) – $79.99 / £69.99 / €79.99

Base game

Four exclusive outfits Day of the Dead Desert Explorer Silent Anchor Gentleman Operator

One new weapon skin Agent’s Mark

“Gleaming Pack” gadget skins Gleaming Lighter Gleaming Earphones Gleaming Dart Gun Gleaming Pen



Specialist (physical only) – $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99 (Amazon exclusive - Not available on PC)

Base game

Free Deluxe upgrade (pre-order offer) Four exclusive outfits One new weapon skin Gleaming Pack

Note: Switch 2 version ships on a game-key card

Classic tuxedo skin

Legacy (physical only) – $299.99 / £259.99 / €299.99 (Not available for Switch 2 or Epic Games Store)

Base game

Free Deluxe upgrade (pre-order offer) Four exclusive outfits One new weapon skin Gleaming Pack

Golden Gun figurine

Obsidian Gold suit and Golden Gun weapon skin

Steel case

Read details on the game below:

Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6’s training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy.

After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.

Become 007

Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.

A Thrilling Espionage Adventure

Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who’s always one step ahead.

Spying, Your Way

Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.

Welcome to MI6

Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

