Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Ships Over 1 Million Units on Day One - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,139 Views
Konami announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shipped over one million units in its first day. The figure includes digital sales.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 28.
Read the announcement below:
Konami Digital Entertainment is pleased to announce that the cumulative number of units shipped worldwide* of the home game Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam), which was released on August 28, has exceeded 1 million units.
This game is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. While maintaining the charm of the original work, such as the story, characters, voice, gameplay, and music, you can enjoy the "ultimate survival stealth action" that has evolved through high-density and beautiful graphics drawn with cutting-edge technology and three-dimensional sound expression. The depiction of battle damage has also evolved, and wounds, burns, and bullet holes are expressed in real time, thoroughly pursuing reality. In addition to the original bird's-eye view, it also features a third-person playstyle for generations familiar with the new game, resulting in an overwhelming sense of immersion and realism.
In addition to the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of "Monkey Snake Battle" and the Xbox Series X|S version of "Bomb Snake Battle", the "Secret Theater" that was included in "Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence" released in 2005 has also been revived. In addition, in the fall of 2025, the online battle mode Fox Hunt" will be released.
*As of August 28, 2025, according to our research
*Total number of packaged version shipments and download version sales
Very impressive, please remake the original Metal Gear Solid next. And announce Master Collection 2
I've got a new video discussing the shipment figure for the game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCMFtnFXK88
Sounds good! Wonder if we'll get a remake of MGS4?.. Anyways, little by little, we get closer to a remake of Silent Hill 4!
Is Konami incapable of making an all new Metal Gear without Kojima?, it would appear so.
Ah, my bad. I have no idea how I misread it that badly. I agree with you. I suspect Konami is actually also scared of doing a new Metal Gear game without Kojima, because meeting the expectations will be insanely hard. I'm not even sure they think they can do a new Metal Gear game without Kojima, because he has a pretty unique touch (for better or worse), and I'm not sure they could pull off anything in the same vein.
Poorly optimized for consoles, but very playable on PC. I finished the game using a Ryzen 7 5800x, Rtx 3070 8gb, 32 gb 3600mhz and i get 60fps all the time playing at 1440p, dlss balanced and high settings (using medium on textures).
It's weird. According to the Digital Foundry analysis, the FPS on the PS5 Pro is worse than it is on the standard PS5. Then you have the dynamic resolution range running between 720p -1080p on the standard PS5 (performance mode) vs 756p - 1152p on the Pro.
Meanwhile, MG5 apparently ran at a pretty consistent 1080p 60fps on the PS4.
That's what happens when developers use UE5 with very demanding effects. 👍