Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Ships Over 1 Million Units on Day One - Sales

Konami announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shipped over one million units in its first day. The figure includes digital sales.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 28.

Read the announcement below:

Konami Digital Entertainment is pleased to announce that the cumulative number of units shipped worldwide* of the home game Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam), which was released on August 28, has exceeded 1 million units.

This game is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. While maintaining the charm of the original work, such as the story, characters, voice, gameplay, and music, you can enjoy the "ultimate survival stealth action" that has evolved through high-density and beautiful graphics drawn with cutting-edge technology and three-dimensional sound expression. The depiction of battle damage has also evolved, and wounds, burns, and bullet holes are expressed in real time, thoroughly pursuing reality. In addition to the original bird's-eye view, it also features a third-person playstyle for generations familiar with the new game, resulting in an overwhelming sense of immersion and realism.

In addition to the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of "Monkey Snake Battle" and the Xbox Series X|S version of "Bomb Snake Battle", the "Secret Theater" that was included in "Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence" released in 2005 has also been revived. In addition, in the fall of 2025, the online battle mode Fox Hunt" will be released.

*As of August 28, 2025, according to our research

*Total number of packaged version shipments and download version sales

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

