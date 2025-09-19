Mena Sato Kato Promoted to Managing Director of Xbox Asia - News

Microsoft hired former PlayStation executive Mena Sato Kato in 2023 as the director of partnerships at Xbox Japan to help rebuild Xbox's relationship with Japanese publishers and developers.

Mena Sato Kato was able to use her industry contacts and years of experience to bring several Japanese publishers back into releasing games on Xbox consoles. This includes Square Enix now release several Final Fantasy games on Xbox.

Following her success she has now been promoted to managing director for Xbox Asia. She will likely be given the task to build relationships with publishers and developers in China and other countries in Europe.

"I will be at TGS in my new position as Managing Director, Xbox Asia!!!!" she said. "Hoping to see many friends from across the world in Tokyo next week."

Microsoft will be hosting the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast on Thursday, September 25 at 7:00 pm JST / 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 11:00 am UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

This years showcase will feature games from Xbox first-party teams, as well as updates from partners in Japan, Asia, and around the world.

