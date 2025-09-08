Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Showcase Set for September 25 - News

/ 1,006 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast will take place on Thursday, September 25 at 7:00 pm JST / 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 11:00 am UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

This years showcase will feature games from Xbox first-party teams, as well as updates from partners in Japan, Asia, and around the world.

"We know players around the world delight in Japan-inspired content and games developed in Asia, and we can’t wait to connect with players across the globe to show off the incredible talent and creativity behind upcoming games coming to Xbox," reads the announcement.

"Once again, we’ve created a bespoke visual identity for Xbox at Tokyo Game Show. Using an urban neon aesthetic, the design puts the viewer in a street scene that is distinctly Tokyo, with various signs illuminating the way, all featuring gaming and Xbox iconography (with a touch of Japanese culture included as well)."

Read details below:

Get Hands-on with Xbox at Tokyo Game Show

Available to the public for the first time ever in Asia, Tokyo Game Show attendees at the Koei Tecmo booth can play Ninja Gaiden 4, a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in a high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to get hands-on with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, two new gaming handhelds developed from Xbox and ASUS, at the Republic of Gamers booth.

Bethesda will co-host a merchandise booth with Infolens Geek Shop. The store will feature official merchandise for Fallout, Starfield, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and include rare products never before released in Japan.

What languages is the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast available in?

This year’s broadcast will be available on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, as well as live on select Xbox social channels in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic (MSA), French, German, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish and Turkish.

Following the broadcast, we will add language support for Canadian French, Filipino, Hindi, Indonesian, Malay, Māori, Russian, Thai, Ukranian and Vietnamese. Please note that the audio of the show is primarily in Japanese, so you may need to turn on captions to see the translated show.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision?

The show will also be broadcast with Japanese Sign Language (JSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and with audio descriptions in both Japanese and English.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced?

As soon as the show is over, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing a full show recap (with localized versions to follow in Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and LATAM Spanish) and standalone articles about select games will go live during the show.

Co-streamer and content creator notes for the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast

We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles