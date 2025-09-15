Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 4.4 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Employees from Sandfall Interactive speaking with French streamer AntoineDaniel have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over 4.4 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 3.3 million units sold as of May 27, 2025, two million units sold as of May 6, 2025, one million units sold as of April 27, 2025, and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

