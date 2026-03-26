Crimson Desert Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 82K - Sales

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Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 114,515 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 22, 2026.

Crimson Desert (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 31,108 units.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (NS2) dropped one spot to third place with sales of 10,294 units, Mario Kart World (NS2) is up two spots to fourth place with sales of 8,276 units, and Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) is up from seventh to fifth place with sales of 7,833 units.

Resident Evil Requiem (PS5) dropped two spots to sixth place with sales of 6,652 units and Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,872 units. Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,451 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to eighth with sales of 4,760 units, while the Switch 2 version remained in 10th place with sales of 3,784 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 81,518 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 18,754 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 14,119 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 209 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 114,515 (7,702,915) [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 31,108 (New) [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 10,294 (48,012) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,276 (2,873,338) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 7,833 (90,975) [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,652 (198,271) [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 5,872 (5,932) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,760 (8,407,095) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,451 (4,173,164) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,784 (91,914)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 81,518 (4,885,791) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,658 (1,224,433) Switch OLED Model – 8,262 (951,139) Switch – 5,873 (20,262,015) Switch Lite – 4,619 (6,894,300) PlayStation 5 – 2,930 (5,907,115) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,531 (336,046) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 89 (28,731) Xbox Series S – 62 (341,432) Xbox Series X – 58 (325,401) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,930,410)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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