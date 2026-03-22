Minecraft World Theme Park Land to Open in the UK in 2027 at a Cost of £50 Million - News

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Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments have announced a theme park land based on the best-selling video game of all-time Minecraft will be opening in 2027 at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London.

The "fully immersive" themed land is called Minecraft World and will cost around £50 million. It will feature Minecraft-themed attraction that includes a rollercoaster, interactive adventures, block built playscapes, themed retail, and themed dining.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Minecraft’s creativity, bold adventures, and ridiculous fun to life at a theme park for the first time at Chessington World of Adventures," said Merlin Entertainments SVP of Global Brand Angela Jobson.

"Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale. Working closely together with Mojang Studios we are meticulously creating an authentic world that the global community of Minecraft fans will want to immerse themselves in and experience the game in a whole new way."

Minecraft Senior Creative Director of Entertainment Torfi Frans Ólafsson added, "Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe. We're thrilled to have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to realise a place where you can literally be in the Minecraft Overworld and have an adventure of your own with your family and friends. The team at Merlin Entertainments and Mojang have worked hard to craft an experience that feels immersive, authentic and welcoming, and we can't wait for our community to experience it."

Chessington World of Adventures is a 35 minute direct train from London Waterloo. Visit the official website here.

View concept art of the Minecraft World themed land below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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