Virtual Boy Sold 496,000 Units in the US - Sales

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella, following the announcement of the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics is coming to the Nintendo Switch, has revealed the Virtual Boy sold 496,000 units in the US.

Some of the best-selling games in the US for what Nintendo calls a "stereoscopic 3D system" include Wario Land, Red Alarm, and Teleroboxer.

"According to Circana's Retail Tracking Service, the Virtual Boy console sold 496k units lifetime in the US, with Wario Land, Red Alarm and Teleroboxer among some of its best-selling games," said Piscatella. "Stats I never thought I'd be looking up in 2025 tbh."

The Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting on February 17, 2026. A Virtual Boy accessory is required in order to access the games.

