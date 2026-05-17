PS5 and Xbox Series Sales Have Slowed Following Price Increases in the US - News

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Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a social media post in what is not a big surprise revealed sales for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have slowed down in the US following the recent price increases.

"Certainly at risk of doing so," said Piscatella in a response to an article from GameSpot saying game consoles are pricing themselves out of relevance.

"Already seen sales slowdowns across both XBS and PS5 following price increases, and Nintendo has signaled it expects the same for Switch 2 this fall. I imagine the June hardware results will shock a lot of people."

He added, "Given general price increases across the board, and now the fuel/oil shock, I'm certainly expecting folks to choose existing options they have and lower barrier to entry ways of playing more often than they would have before."

Sony increased the price of the PS5 in most of the world on April 2 of this year to $600 / €600 / £520 for the PS5 Digital Edition, $650 / €650 / £570 for the PS5 with disc drive, and $900 / €900 / £790 for the PS5 Pro. The price would also increase on May 1 in South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series X|S once worldwide last year and twice in the US. The Xbox Series X is now priced at $600 / €550 / £450 for the Digital Edition and $650 / €600 / £500 for the model with a disc drive, while the Xbox Series S is priced at $400 / €350 / £300 for the 512 GB model and $450 / €400 / £350 for the 1 TB model.

Nintendo announced earlier this month the price of the Switch 2, Switch, and Switch Online will increase in Japan on May 25, while the Switch 2 will increase worldwide on September 1. The Switch 2 will be increasing to $500 / €500 /59,980 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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