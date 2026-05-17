PS5 and Xbox Series Sales Have Slowed Following Price Increases in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,499 Views
Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a social media post in what is not a big surprise revealed sales for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have slowed down in the US following the recent price increases.
"Certainly at risk of doing so," said Piscatella in a response to an article from GameSpot saying game consoles are pricing themselves out of relevance.
"Already seen sales slowdowns across both XBS and PS5 following price increases, and Nintendo has signaled it expects the same for Switch 2 this fall. I imagine the June hardware results will shock a lot of people."
He added, "Given general price increases across the board, and now the fuel/oil shock, I'm certainly expecting folks to choose existing options they have and lower barrier to entry ways of playing more often than they would have before."
Sony increased the price of the PS5 in most of the world on April 2 of this year to $600 / €600 / £520 for the PS5 Digital Edition, $650 / €650 / £570 for the PS5 with disc drive, and $900 / €900 / £790 for the PS5 Pro. The price would also increase on May 1 in South Korea and Southeast Asia.
Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series X|S once worldwide last year and twice in the US. The Xbox Series X is now priced at $600 / €550 / £450 for the Digital Edition and $650 / €600 / £500 for the model with a disc drive, while the Xbox Series S is priced at $400 / €350 / £300 for the 512 GB model and $450 / €400 / £350 for the 1 TB model.
Nintendo announced earlier this month the price of the Switch 2, Switch, and Switch Online will increase in Japan on May 25, while the Switch 2 will increase worldwide on September 1. The Switch 2 will be increasing to $500 / €500 /59,980 yen.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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I fear these price increases could have a very negative impact on the future of the industry. It's becoming increasingly difficult for people to take up gaming as a hobby. Families with young kids are going to have a hard time spending 500+ on a new console for there children.
And remember, the 3DS launched at $250, and that was considered rather steep, to the point where Nintendo reduced the price a few months later. The Vita launched at $300 and sold at a loss which Sony tried to make up for by selling proprietary storage at a rather stiff markup.
Damn so unexpected.
Anyway I think Xbox and Playstation are relocating some resources for hardware of the next generation so they can have enough supply for their respective launches.
You would expect with
- the new cod skipping PS4
- GTA VI on it's way
- Black friday deals
- Wolverine
And so much more that expected sales would increase not decrease, they maybe don't have the possibility to ship a lot soon.
The prices are just too high. Over here in the usa, the economy and job market are so bad right now that gaming is quickly becoming an untennable hobby.
Remember when we all used to make predictions on when consoles would get their 1st, 2nd or 3rd price cut and who would do it first?
Kids of the future will never believe that consoles used to go down in price the longer they were out.
Y’know, I didn’t jump into gaming until Switch released in March 2017. So all I’ve ever seen is price increases, though I always remember people talking about “When will Nintendo Selects drop?” back during the first few years of Switch.
PS2 launched at $299.99. Three years later, it was $179.99. Games were $49.99 and were 100% complete, without the need for patches, installs or updates, and DLC was all on-disc and delivered by way of in-game unlockables. In short? We had it made lol
I can remember a time when computers with 4K of memory launched at $500-600 price. The Atari 400 with 4K of RAM launched at $600, and that was in 1979 dollars, not 2026 Uncle Donnie fun bucks.. My family bought the Atari 130XE with 128K of RAM for $120 a few years later.
Better buy them quick before they go up in price again.
I bought Switch 2 at launch. I bought PS5 when it was on sale a couple of Christmases ago.